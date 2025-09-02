Subscribe To Premium
Q Energy secures financing for 252MW PV portfolio in Spain

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Europe

Solar PV project from Q Energy built in Spain
All projects are under construction, being hybridised with battery storage, with Q Energy acting as the sole owner. Image: Q Energy.

Germany-based energy service provider Q Energy has reached financial close for Taurus B, a portfolio of seven solar PV plants in Spain with a combined capacity of 251.71MWp.

Taurus B is Q Energy’s first portfolio on the Iberian Peninsula and once operational, will generate enough power to supply 131,000 Spanish households.

All projects are under construction, being hybridised with battery energy storage systems (BESS). Q Energy is acting as the sole owner and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and operations and maintenance (O&M), contractor.

The company’s Spanish portfolio includes the 52MWp Brovales solar farm in Extremadura, now nearing completion, and the Carmona cluster in Seville province, comprising three PV plants with a combined 105MWp capacity and a 25MW battery storage facility. In Castile and León, the Zaratan cluster includes three adjacent plants and a planned 75MW BESS, scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

The financing round was led by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and BNP Paribas. Revenues are secured by ten-year fixed-profile power purchase agreements (PPAs), protecting against negative pricing and curtailment.

Founded in 2022, Q Energy manages an 8.5GW development pipeline and has completed over 2.5GW of assets. Operating across Spain, Portugal, France, Germany and Italy, the company, together with sister firm Hanwha Qcells, forms the energy division of parent company Hanwha Solutions Corporation.

