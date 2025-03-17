Q Energy to build 200MW solar PV in Spain

All three projects are being built in the southern region of Andalusia, in the provinces of Seville, Jaen and Cordoba.

The company will develop the portfolio as well as handling the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for the solar PV plants.

On top of these three projects, Q Energy is working on four more solar PV plants in the region which are close to being energised. In total, the company expects to reach 400MW of operational solar capacity in Andalucia in 2026.

Eduardo de la Hera, head of development at Q ENERGY Iberia, said: “Q ENERGY has a strong development pipeline across Spain, which is increasingly reaching the construction phase. Our experienced EPC team is already preparing the next green energy projects, which will follow in the coming months.”

Moreover, the company has an active development pipeline of over 16GW of renewable energy projects – from solar PV to wind farms and battery energy storage systems – across Europe, including Spain, Portugal, France, Germany and Italy.

Among this ongoing development portfolio is more than 500MW of renewable energy assets, which are being developed with independent power producer (IPP) Velto Renewables. Some of the assets in that portfolio will be built in France, including a floating solar PV plant. The French portfolio is expected to be commissioned between spring 2025 and early 2026.

Overall, Q Energy covers the entire value chain of renewable energy projects, which includes project development, EPC work, operation and maintenance, investment, and transactions. On a project-to-project basis, the company also considers including asset management and IPP.