Q Energy to build 200MW solar PV in Spain

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Q Energy to build 200MW solar PV in Spain

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners raises €12 billion in fifth renewables fund

Catalyze secures US$400 million to fund distributed generation portfolio

ITRPV preview: Busbar-less wafers as a driver to reduce silver consumption

PV Price Watch: China’s module prices reach RMB0.75/W

Changing investment priorities and risk assessment in European solar finance

Baywa r.e sells 127MW French PV projects repurposing military sites, boosting biodiversity

Imported wafers do not meet Indian government’s domestic solar cell criteria

Terabase raises US$130 million to scale up automated project construction work

Philippines opens tender for 9.4GW of renewable energy and storage

Solar PV project from Q Energy built in Spain
The portfolio consists of three utility-scale PV plants in Andalusia, southern Spain. Image: Q Energy.

Energy service provider Q Energy has started construction on a 200MW solar PV portfolio in Spain.

Consisting of three utility-scale projects – 105MWp, 73MWp and 26MWp, respectively – the projects are expected to be completed in 2026.

All three projects are being built in the southern region of Andalusia, in the provinces of Seville, Jaen and Cordoba.

The company will develop the portfolio as well as handling the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for the solar PV plants.

On top of these three projects, Q Energy is working on four more solar PV plants in the region which are close to being energised. In total, the company expects to reach 400MW of operational solar capacity in Andalucia in 2026.

Eduardo de la Hera, head of development at Q ENERGY Iberia, said: “Q ENERGY has a strong development pipeline across Spain, which is increasingly reaching the construction phase. Our experienced EPC team is already preparing the next green energy projects, which will follow in the coming months.”

Moreover, the company has an active development pipeline of over 16GW of renewable energy projects – from solar PV to wind farms and battery energy storage systems –  across Europe, including Spain, Portugal, France, Germany and Italy.

Among this ongoing development portfolio is more than 500MW of renewable energy assets, which are being developed with independent power producer (IPP) Velto Renewables. Some of the assets in that portfolio will be built in France, including a floating solar PV plant. The French portfolio is expected to be commissioned between spring 2025 and early 2026.

Overall, Q Energy covers the entire value chain of renewable energy projects, which includes project development, EPC work, operation and maintenance, investment, and transactions. On a project-to-project basis, the company also considers including asset management and IPP.

