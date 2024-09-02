Qatar unveils plans for 2GW ‘mega’ PV project

Qatar energy minister and QatarEnergy CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi revealing plans for the 2GW Dukhan PV project. Image: QatarEnergy

Qatari state-owned petroleum company QatarEnergy has revealed plans for a 2GW “mega” PV project in the Dukhan area of the country.

QatarEnergy said the project would more than double Qatar’s installed PV capacity by 2030, with solar representing around 30% of its electrical power production capacity by that point.