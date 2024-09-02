Qatar unveils plans for 2GW ‘mega’ PV project

Qatari state-owned petroleum company QatarEnergy has revealed plans for a 2GW “mega” PV project in the Dukhan area of the country.
QatarEnergy said the project would more than double Qatar’s installed PV capacity by 2030, with solar representing around 30% of its electrical power production capacity by that point.
Announcing plans for the Dukhan Solar Power Plant, Qatar’s energy minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, also president and CEO of QatarEnergy, said: “In line with our Sustainability Strategy, we will more than double our solar power production capacity to about 4,000MW by 2030 through the world-scale, 2,000MW Dukhan Solar Power Plant.”
“Developing solar power plants is one of Qatar’s most crucial initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions, develop sustainability projects and diversify electricity production, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by more than 4.7 million tons per annum.”
QatarEnergy’s solar power portfolio already includes the 800MW Al-Kharsaah plant inaugurated in 2022. The company is building two further projects in the Ras Laffan and Mesaieed industrial cities with a total capacity of 875MW, which are expected online before the end of this year.