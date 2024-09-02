Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Qatar unveils plans for 2GW ‘mega’ PV project

By Ben Willis
Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East

Latest

Aquila Clean Energy granted permits for 700MW Spanish solar portfolio

News

India marches on towards 2032 solar goals

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Germany awards 2.1GW of ground-mounted solar in first tender since Solarpaket reforms

News

Cero Generation 100MW solar PV plant in Greece reaches commercial operation

News

Qatar unveils plans for 2GW ‘mega’ PV project

News

BNEF expects 592GW of solar PV installs globally in 2024

News

Rezolv Energy inks EPC deals for 229MW Bulgaria PV site

News

Solar PV achieves winter 2024 record generation as South Australia runs on 100% renewable energy

News

Australia: Solar Sunshot launches with AUS$550 million earmarked for module manufacturing

News

Complete Solaria asset bid of SunPower approved by US court – report

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Qatar energy minister and QatarEnergy CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi revealing plans for the 2GW Dukhan PV project. Image: QatarEnergy

Qatari state-owned petroleum company QatarEnergy has revealed plans for a 2GW “mega” PV project in the Dukhan area of the country.

QatarEnergy said the project would more than double Qatar’s installed PV capacity by 2030, with solar representing around 30% of its electrical power production capacity by that point.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Announcing plans for the Dukhan Solar Power Plant, Qatar’s energy minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, also president and CEO of QatarEnergy, said: “In line with our Sustainability Strategy, we will more than double our solar power production capacity to about 4,000MW by 2030 through the world-scale, 2,000MW Dukhan Solar Power Plant.”

“Developing solar power plants is one of Qatar’s most crucial initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions, develop sustainability projects and diversify electricity production, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by more than 4.7 million tons per annum.”

QatarEnergy’s solar power portfolio already includes the 800MW Al-Kharsaah plant inaugurated in 2022. The company is building two further projects in the Ras Laffan and Mesaieed industrial cities with a total capacity of 875MW, which are expected online before the end of this year.

desert solar, middle east, qatar, qatarenergy, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Image: Cero Generation

Cero Generation 100MW solar PV plant in Greece reaches commercial operation

September 2, 2024
Independent power producer (IPP) Cero Generation has reached commercial operations at its 100MW Delfini solar PV plant in Greece.
SUSI will provide capital for the rollout of more than 10,000 distributed PV and storage systems. Image: Plico Energy via Twitter.

Solar PV achieves winter 2024 record generation as South Australia runs on 100% renewable energy

September 2, 2024
From 26 August to 1 September, Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) saw the highest rooftop and utility-scale solar PV contribution across the 2024 winter period.
Image: Tom Brewster Photography.

US Bureau of Land Management proposes 31 million acres for solar PV development in western states

August 30, 2024
The Bureau of Land Management has proposed using 31 million acres of public land for the development of solar PV across 11 US western states.
Representatives of Gstar and Siraj Group signing a memorandum of understanding to build a module assembly plant in the UAE

Gstar to build 2GW module assembly plant in UAE

August 27, 2024
Construction is expected to start in November, with the 2GW module assembly plant built in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Chart of India's quarterly installations of solar PV capacity

India adds 15GW solar PV in H1 2024, up 282% YoY

August 23, 2024
India’s cumulative installed solar capacity stood at 87.2GW by the end of June 2024 and accounts for 19.5% of all power capacity installed.
Chart showing the electricity capacity additions from different technologies in the US in 2024

EIA: US added 12GW of solar PV in H1 2024

August 22, 2024
According to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) latest report “Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory”, solar PV accounted for 59% of all additions.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

BNEF expects 592GW of solar PV installs globally in 2024

News

Aquila Clean Energy granted permits for 700MW Spanish solar portfolio

News

Solar PV achieves winter 2024 record generation as South Australia runs on 100% renewable energy

News

Complete Solaria asset bid of SunPower approved by US court – report

News

JinkoSolar shipments rise in Q2 2024, revenues steady thanks to ‘irrational pricing’

News

Qatar unveils plans for 2GW ‘mega’ PV project

News

Upcoming Events

n-Type TOPCon Bifacial Single Glass Encapsulation Solution

Upcoming Webinars
September 4, 2024
12pm BST / 7pm

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
© Solar Media Limited 2024