TotalEnergies inaugurates 800MW solar PV plant in Qatar

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
The project had secured a 25-year PPA with grid operator Kahramaa in a low tariff tender in 2020. Image: TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies has completed works on its 800MW Al Kharsaah solar power plant near Doha, Qatar and has already connected it to the grid.

The project, which TotalEnergies claimed was the first large-scale solar PV plant in the country, was constructed in a 1,000-hectare area and contains two million bifacial modules mounted on single-axis trackers.

Developed by Siraj 1 – 40% owned by a consortium formed by TotalEnergies (49%) and Marubeni (51%) and 60% owned by Siraj Energy, a QatarEnergy subsidiary – the project has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with power grid operator Kahramaa and will cover up to 10% of Qatar’s peak power consumption.

The operator had secured in 2020, through a tender, what was hailed as a record-breaking low tariff at the time with QAR0.0571/kWh (US$0.01569/kWh).

Other large-scale projects are currently underway in the industrial cities of Mesaieed and Ras Laffan in Qatar, with a combined capacity of 875MW. They are expected to be operational by the end of 2024.

Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, said: “This is another milestone in our long-standing and trustful relationship with QatarEnergy, also bringing us closer to our goal of 35GW of production capacity by 2025.”

Moreover, in its ambition to reach net-zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a renewables portfolio of 100GW by 2030 and has currently 12GW of installed renewable capacity.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Malaga on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
Read Next

Eskom signs land lease agreements with IPPs to add 2GW of renewables capacity

October 17, 2022
South African public utility Eskom has signed lease agreements with four independent power producers for the production of renewable energy.

Solar PV-plus-flow battery project in Alberta underway from oil & gas pipeline company TC Energy

October 7, 2022
Energy infrastructure group TC Energy has begun work on a solar PV power plant in Alberta, Canada, the company’s first solar project.

Lightsource bp closes US$150 million financing on 210MW solar PV plant in Brazil

September 28, 2022
Lightsource bp has closed a BRL800 million (US$147 million) financing for its 210MWp Milagres solar project in the Brazilian state of Ceará.

Voltalia to reach 2.6GW capacity target one year early

September 28, 2022
Renewables company Voltalia expects to achieve 2.6GW of renewables in operation or under construction in 2022, a year ahead of schedule.

EDP Renewables starts construction on 240MW solar project in Texas

September 22, 2022
EDP Renewables North America has started construction on a 240MW utility-scale solar PV project in Milam County, Texas.

Pine Gate Renewables signs PPAs for 1GW of US solar projects

September 15, 2022
US solar developer Pine Gate Renewables has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 1GW of utility-scale solar PV in late-stage development in the US

