Quercus seeks investor to build and operate 800MW Spanish pipeline

By Sean Rai-Roche
Quercus seeks investor to build and operate 800MW Spanish pipeline

US aims to reduce barriers to rooftop solar with instant permitting platform

News

AEMO chief wants Australia’s grids prepared for 100% renewables by 2025

News

California ISO has 80GW of solar and 148GW of storage in its queue, smashing last year’s figures

News

New PV technologies in new manufacturing regions: has the PV industry finally grown up?

Editors' Blog, Features

US ROUND-UP: SEIA backs long-duration storage plan, patent success for LONGi, 20MW of PV installed at airport

News

New NREL LCOE data highlights US potential for super-cheap solar and co-located energy storage

Editors' Blog

Electricity demand outpacing renewable energy supply, with fossil fuels filling the gap

News

US Energy Committee votes in favour of US$100 billion clean energy act

News

‘Concerning’ decline in California solar prices reducing incentive for new installs – report

News
The first assets of the portfolio will be ready for construction in 3Q, coming online a year later. Image: Endesa

Fund manager Quercus Real Assets is welcoming pitches from investors for the construction and operation of a 800MW Spanish solar PV portfolio which Quercus acquired last year.

The first assets of the portfolio will be ready to build at the end of 3Q this year, with the projects coming online roughly 12 months later, according to a company media release.

Investment bank Greenhill will manage the tender and Quercus has not provided a deadline for bids or more clarity on investor profile apart from an interest in large portfolios.

London-based, Quercus expects bidders to be “among the major industrial and financial investors in the sectors” and said the portfolio is “currently one of the largest in the European renewables market”.

On 18 March, Quercus announced it had been advising a Luxembourg affiliate on accumulating the PV projects in Spain.

Since its inception a decade ago, Quercrus has invested €1 billion (US$1.18 billion) in solar and wind infrastructure across five European countries.

