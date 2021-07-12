Solar Media
News

Grid connection 'significant challenge' for Australian PV as investor confidence sinks

By Alice Grundy
Markets & Finance
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

John Laing’s Sunraysia solar farm, which was impacted by transmission issues last year. Image: John Laing

Investor confidence in the Australian clean energy market has been dented by “unhelpful and unpredictable” government interventions.

These are the findings of the Clean Energy Council’s Clean Energy Outlook- Confidence Index, which surveyed the Australian renewable energy and energy storage industry’s leaders and experts in June.

Investor confidence has now hit its lowest level since December 2019, dropping from 7.3 in July 2020 to 6.3, with the Council pointing to the impact of connection delays alongside the lack of emission targets.

Grid connection is the most significant challenge facing large-scale renewable energy projects, with substantial delays and changes in technical requirements impacting on projects and investor confidence, according to Clean Energy Council chief executive Kane Thornton.

Challenges surrounding grid connections in Australia have been well documented, with a report from the Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) in May finding that Australia’s electricity grid faces congestion and power security issues over the next few years as more solar energy capacity is installed at faster rates than previously expected.

Additionally, a separate report from the Clean Energy Council released last August found that grid connection issues had led to a drop in the number of large-scale renewable energy projects being committed, impacting developers and “spooking” investors.

The Council therefore recently launched the Connections Reform Initiative with the Australian Energy Market Operator to improve the connection process.

However, there are also concerns for investors around the nation’s ageing transmission infrastructure, which without investment will see congestion continue to increase and stall further investment, Thornton said.

Several solar investors have withdrawn from the market as of late, with New Energy Solar selling its two PV projects in New South Wales for AU$288 million (US$223 million) last month, marking the solar investor’s exit from Australia.

It followed UK infrastructure giant John Laing stating it would exit the standalone solar and wind markets as a result of issues such as transmission loss problems, with its 255MW Sunraysia solar project in New South Wales having been hit by transmission issues as well as ongoing delays with the Australian Energy Market Operator’s registration process.

In early 2020, Australia-based engineering procurement and construction provider Downer Group also announced its withdrawal from the large-scale solar segment. CEO Grant Fenn also cited at the time issues around connection, grid stability and equipment performance.

“This is the time to be opening the doors to new investment in utility-scale clean energy projects, boosting jobs and regional development and ensuring that sufficient new generation is in place before old fossil-fuel generators retire or are priced out of the market,” Thornton said.

However, governments backing two gas plants in New South Wales, the lack of Federal Government support for the Kaban Green Power Hub and the rejection of the Asian Renewable Energy Hub hydrogen project are a string of “concerning” events that are also impacting investor confidence.

The project – which would feature 26GW of solar and wind- was rejected due to its environmental impact, particularly the impact it would have on wetlands and migratory bird species.

Read Next

Residential and large-scale solar transforming how Australia’s energy market operates, says regulator

July 5, 2021
Australia’s electricity markets are undergoing a profound transformation from a centralised system of large fossil fuel plants towards an array of smaller-scale, widely dispersed solar and wind generators, grid-scale batteries and demand response, according to a new report from the Australian Energy Regulator.

Australian renewable hydrogen hub blocked by federal government

June 21, 2021
Plans for a green hydrogen hub in Australia that would feature 26GW of solar and wind have been rejected by the federal government due to the project's environmental impacts.

Australian town powered with 100% renewable energy using microgrid

June 18, 2021
Horizon Power and PXiSE Energy Solutions have successfully powered the Australian town of Onslow with completely renewable energy, demonstrating the potential of microgrid technology

‘The status quo is no longer going to cut it’: Investor confidence sky high but ACORE calls on solar funds go further still

June 15, 2021
The confidence of renewable energy investors and developers stands at an “all-time high”, a new report by the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) claims, however investment must surge in the coming years if the US is to meet decarbonisation goals.

Queensland aims to ‘supercharge’ more renewables projects with AU$2bn jobs fund

June 10, 2021
Queensland will invest AU$2 billion (US$1.55 billion) on renewables and hydrogen jobs to support the Australian state’s economic recovery from COVID-19 and help it deliver on its 50% clean energy target by 2030.

Solar still among cheapest new-build power generation in Australia

June 8, 2021
Solar PV and wind will continue to be the cheapest sources of new electricity generation capacity in Australia, even when integration costs are included, according to new research from the country’s science agency, CSIRO, and the Australian Energy Market Operator.

