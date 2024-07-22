Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Quinbrook’s polysilicon project starts feedstock drilling

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Materials
Southeast Asia & Oceania, Asia & Oceania

Latest

Quinbrook’s polysilicon project starts feedstock drilling

News

NEM 3.0 driving more residential BESS and less PV in California

News

Masdar raises US$1 billion in green bonds for new renewable power projects

News

Acen Australia’s 100MW solar-plus-storage project hits milestone in New South Wales

News

First Solar investigates potential TOPCon patents infringement

News

Gemini, major solar-plus-storage project in Nevada, reaches commercial operations

News

Florida, Puerto Rico to tap federal funding for emergency BESS, Sunrun VPP powers Californian heatwave

News

SunPower ceases shipments, project installations, lease and PPA sales

News

Sungrow to supply 850MW inverters to Hero Future Energies in India

News

DOE’s Loan Programs Office approves US$864 million Puerto Rico PV and BESS grant

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The mineral resources at Quartz Hill could provide the silicon necessary for Quinbrook’s polysilicon plant in Australia. Image: Quinbrook.

Mining company Australian Silica Quartz Group (ASQ) has started drilling at the Quartz Hill project in North Queensland, Australia, as part of exploration work to uncover quartz to produce metallurgical grade silicon (MGSi).

High-grade quartz is necessary as a precursor feedstock to produce MGSi, and both ASQ and investment manager Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners are working to assess Quartz Hill as a source of MGSi feedstock.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Subject to further detailed quality testing and feasibility work, the mineral resources at the mining site could potentially be used for Quinbrook’s polysilicon project in Townsville, 300km away from the mining site. Last year, Quinbrook acquired a 200 hectare site to build a polysilicon production plant, which is expected to be powered by a solar-plus-storage project.

Following a mineral resource estimate conducted last December, the Quartz Hill MGSi Project contains 17.3Mt of MGSi quartz at 99.04% silicon dioxide (SiO2) in accordance with the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The edition is set out by the joint ore reserves committee (JORC), and is a professional code of practice that sets minimum standards for public reporting of mineral exploration results, mineral resources and ore reserves.

Quartz Hill MGSi deposit mineral resource estimate, which was made last December. Table: Australian Silica Quartz.

In exchange for AU$1 million (US$666,000), Quinbrook acquired exclusive rights to purchase 10 million tonnes of MGSi quartz from the Quartz Hill project, at either a 10% discount to the prevailing MGSi quartz market price or such a price that would constitute a fair market return to ASQ, according to the mining company.

Considering that the resource estimate of 17.3Mt of MGSi quartz is much higher than the 10Mt purchase agreement, Robert Johansen, senior director at Minerals at Private Energy Partners, a Quinbrook development affiliate, commented in December 2023 that: “Subject to further detailed quality testing and feasibility work, this significant resource seems increasingly likely to be able to support even the very largest scale polysilicon plant that is being studied for Lansdown.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

21 August 2024
5pm BST
FREE WEBINAR -This webinar will feature the perspectives and views of PV Tech’s Head of Research, Dr. Finlay Colville, on how the U.S. PV manufacturing landscape is changing today and when we might expect additions to encompass cells and wafers. This will be followed by a PV Tech special – a look inside one of the first new PV module fabs built in the U.S. this year; SEG Solar’s new site in Texas. Join Jim Wood, CEO at SEG Solar, as he walks around the new factory showing key features and explaining the rational for SEG Solar in making this investment into U.S. PV manufacturing in 2024.
More Info
australia, australian silica quartz, metallurgical silicon, mgsi, mining, polysilicon, quinbrook infrastructure partners, Townsville

Read Next

Image: Acen Australia.

Acen Australia’s 100MW solar-plus-storage project hits milestone in New South Wales

July 22, 2024
Renewable energy developer Acen Australia has submitted the scoping report for its 100MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales.
Quinbrook subsidiary Primergy Solar's Gemini solar project in the US. Image: Quinbrook

Gemini, major solar-plus-storage project in Nevada, reaches commercial operations

July 19, 2024
Investment fund Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners and its subsidiary Primergy Solar have reached commercial operations at their 690MWac/966MWdc Gemini solar-plus-storage project in Nevada.
The 256MWp Kiamal Solar Farm (pictured) in the Australian state of Victoria. Image: Total Eren.

Australia’s PV Lighthouse gets ARENA funds for 3D digital twin software aimed at reducing ‘guesswork’

July 19, 2024
PV Lighthouse has secured AU$1.97 million from ARENA to aid the development of its digital twin software for utility-scale solar PV projects.
Tasmania_Flickr

Tasmania, Australia, lifts ‘cumbersome’ regulation restricting solar PV developments

July 18, 2024
On Wednesday (17 July), the Tasmanian government in Australia removed a ‘speed limit’ measure that has prevented state-owned utility Hydro Tasmania from developing large-scale renewable energy projects, such as solar, without a "cumbersome" Parliamentary process.
An image of RES Group's Emerald solar farm. Image: RES Group.

RES Group sells 1GW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

July 18, 2024
Enel Green Power Australia has acquired a 1GW solar-plus-storage project in the Central-West Orana REZ in New South Wales from RES Group.
A model of the solar panels initially planned to be built for the Sun Cable project. Credit: Sun Cable

SunCable lands approval for AAPowerLink project set to unlock 20GW of solar in Australia

July 16, 2024
Sun Cable has obtained its principal environmental approval its Australia-Asia PowerLink interconnector, set to unlock 20GW of solar.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

First Solar investigates potential TOPCon patents infringement

News

SunPower ceases shipments, project installations, lease and PPA sales

News

Acen Australia’s 100MW solar-plus-storage project hits milestone in New South Wales

News

First Solar opens Ohio R&D centre, sets new CdTe cell efficiency record

News

Saudi Arabia signs deals for 30GW domestic solar PV manufacturing

News

Gemini, major solar-plus-storage project in Nevada, reaches commercial operations

News

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024