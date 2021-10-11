Solar Media
News

R.Power launches US$226m tendering programme as Polish PV portfolio proceeds

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Two consortiums battle over 3GW Chilean power line tender

Nexif Energy signs power supply deal for 75MWp project in the Philippines

As PV module prices break through the US$0.30c/W barrier, how are production and procurement adapting?

Reliance buys REC Group, plans to support new module facilities in France and US

India mulls customs duty delay or project deadline extension as manufacturing crisis bites

‘Made in Europe’ in demand, diversification and more: Five takeaways from Intersolar Europe 2021

NanoPV to open manufacturing facility in Georgia, US

Sungrow FPV secures DNV verification for floating solar mooring design

Intersolar Europe 2021 Day Three: N-type modules, BIPV solutions and start-ups

R.Power is seeking to progress on a 390MW portfolio of solar assets. Image: R.Power.

Polish solar developer R.Power is tendering for PV modules, structures and other components worth nearly €200 million (US$231 million) as it seeks to build its solar pipeline in Poland.

The tendering programme, comprising six separate tender procedures, is taking place as R.Power builds out a portfolio of projects that won support in auctions helped between November 2020 and June 2021.

R.Power is to tender first for contracting services for a portfolio of projects with a combined capacity of 390MWp which are to be commissioned by 2023, with another two tender procedures set to procure structures – both fixed and tracker systems – for the portfolio.

Fourth and fifth tenders will seek the supply of low voltage/medium voltage transformer stations for 304MW of solar PV and medium voltage/high voltage transformers for projects with a total capacity of 86MW. A sixth tender will procure PV panels for the entire portfolio.

All six tenders are to be complete with contracts issued between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022.

The total value of the tenders is expected to be around €196 million (US$226 million).

R.Power has been amongst the early movers in Poland’s solar market which remains on track to defy expectations this year.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media is hosting the Large Scale Solar: Central & Eastern Europe conference next month, held between 16 – 17 November 2021 in Warsaw Poland. The event will bring together developers, EPCs and other solar stakeholders in the CEE region and more information, including how to attend, can be read here.

central europe, contracts, eastern europe, lss cee, poland, r.power, tenders

