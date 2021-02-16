Solar Media
News

REC Group CEO Steve O'Neil leaving company end of February

By Mark Osborne
Cell Processing, Companies, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules, People
Europe, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Steve O’Neil (centre) oversaw REC become a major player in the Heterojunction (HJ) solar cell and module sector with the launch at Intersolar Europe in 2019.

Integrated PV module manufacturer REC Group has said its CEO of six years, Steve O’Neil, is to leave the company at the end of this month.

O’Neil is said to be returning to his family hometown in Montana, US but will remain on the Board of REC Solar Pte. Ltd. and its affiliates, which relates directly to all of REC Groups manufacturing operations in Singapore.

Although the announced departure occurs in just a few weeks, REC Group has also announced that the current CFO, Jan Enno Bicker would become the new CEO. Both executives had previously had part of their careers at TE Connectivity in many parts of the world.

“REC is a credible advocate for the global energy transition and green economy,” noted O’Neil. “I feel deeply honored to have been the leader of such a passionate team, for which ‘Solar’s Most trusted’ is not just a slogan but is really the promise which all REC employees live up to every day. I’m proud of what we have accomplished and remain deeply committed to REC and will continue to serve as an REC brand ambassador around the world.”

Bicker will take over the CEO role on 1 March 2021.

heterojunction solar cell, rec group, singapore

