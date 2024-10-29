Subscribe To Premium
Recurrent Energy powers 100MW solar PV in Texas

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Bifacial PV tracking systems: an international overview

CIP, TotalEnergies consortium to build 1GW renewables green hydrogen project in Morocco

South Korea launches tender for 2.8GW of renewable capacity, including 1GW of solar

QatarEnergy buys into 1.25GW Iraq PV project with TotalEnergies

Verano Energy starts construction on 200MW solar project in Argentina

‘Entire Fortune 500’ looking at clean energy tax credits

Inside LONGi’s Hi-MO 9, the ‘ultimate’ c-Si technology

Queensland, Australia, elects new right-wing government prompting fears over renewable energy targets

GCL posts US$400 million losses in Q1-3 2024

Liberty Solar PV project in Texas from Recurrent Energy reached commercial operations
A virtual power purchase agreement for the Liberty Solar project, pictured above, has been secured with several offtakers. Image: Recurrent Energy via LinkedIn.

Recurrent Energy, the renewable power development arm of solar manufacturer Canadian Solar, has reached commercial operation of its 100MW solar PV project in Texas, US.

An aggregated virtual power purchase agreement (PPA) for the Liberty Solar project was secured last year with several offtakers, including design software firm Autodesk, biotechnology company Biogen, chemical manufacturer EMD Electronics and e-commerce company Wayfair.

Funding for the project was secured last year with a construction debt of US$120 million and a US$80 million tax equity. Dutch bank Rabobank, German investor Nord LB and US Bank provided the construction debt, while a US Bank subsidiary, US Bancorp Impact Finance provided the tax equity.

Although built in Houston, Texas, the project is part of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) grid and not ERCOT, the transmission grid and wholesale market operator which manages around 90% of the state’s electricity.

Ismael Guerrero, CEO of Recurrent Energy, said: “Liberty Solar is a fantastic project that expands Recurrent Energy’s project ownership in MISO. We are thrilled to complete this project on time and on budget in support of the renewable energy goals of our customers.”

With the commercial operation of the Liberty Solar project, the renewables developer has a portfolio of 11GW of solar PV capacity operational and 3.7GWh of energy storage globally. Meanwhile, its development portfolio sits at 26GW for solar PV and 56GWh for energy storage, a development pipeline that secured US$500 million financing earlier this year, which was secured by an investment with asset manager BlackRock. The financing was completed in two phases, with the second financing payment completed earlier this month.

commercial launch, miso, recurrent energy, texas, us, utility-scale solar, vppa

