News

ReNew Power completes business combination and starts trading on the NASDAQ

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

ReNew Power completes business combination and starts trading on the NASDAQ

News

Elgin Energy secures financing for 1.36GWp portfolio in Ireland and UK

News

ACME to set up 3.5GW green hydrogen facility in Oman in US$3.5bn deal

News

Will Modbus TCP be the dominant communication standard for C&I solar inverter environments going forward?

Features, Guest Blog

CdTe breakthrough could lead to more efficient solar cells, UK researchers say

News

Global module capacity to boom in 2021 while Chinese polysilicon expansions to sidestep Xinjiang

News

iSun revenue jumps but Q2 performance affected by supply chain delays

News

Australian infrastructure firm Spark to be sold in US$3.72bn deal

News

China Three Gorges acquires projects totalling 411MW from Alcazar Energy

News

Trina Solar sets 210mm PERC cell efficiency record of 23.56%

News
ReNew Power has a portfolio of more than 100 operational utility-scale PV and wind projects in India. Image: ReNew Power via Twitter.

Indian independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power has completed its planned business combination with RMG Acquisition Corporation (RMG II) and has today began trading on the NASDAQ.

As a result, RMG II has become a wholly owned subsidiary of ReNew Energy Global plc, with the latter receiving US$610 million in net proceeds from the arrangement. The deal has created India’s largest publicly traded renewable energy company by total electricity generation, ReNew said in a media release.

Its board of directors will be comprised of ten members. Six will be independent directors as per the NASDAQ listing standards and US Securities and Exchange Commission rules. The board of directors will be led by ReNew chairman and CEO Sumant Sinha and will also include Robert Mancini, CEO of RMG II.

“With a strong balance sheet, bolstered by over US$870 million of cash from the transaction, ReNew offers investors a unique way to play the continued and accelerating clean electrification trend seen across the global economy,” said Mancini.

“We have the ability to do even more in bringing affordable, reliable, green, utility-scale power supply to more people and businesses in India through implementation of our proprietary software and AI-enabled monitoring capabilities,” said Sinha.

Earlier this month (17 August), PV Tech reported that 88% of RMG II’s shareholders had voted to approve the combination with ReNew, completing the SPAC’s merger. Prior to this, an agreement to go public had been made between the two in a deal that valued the combined entity at US$8 billion. It was expected to close in Q2 2021.

ReNew has substantially bolstered its portfolio this month with the acquisition of two operating renewable energy portfolios in India – 260MW/330MWp solar projects in the state of Telangana and a 99MW hydropower facility in Uttarakhand, the company’s first hydro asset. In addition, it has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 400MW renewables project that will supply Round-The-Clock (RTC) electricity supply, which the company claims is the first of its kind in India.

RMG II is a blank check company sponsored by Jim Carpenter, Bob Mancini and Phil Kassin that raised US$345 million in its 14 December 2020 IPO, allowing it to pursue a merger. SPACs are becoming increasingly common in the energy space, as Jack Mason-Jebb and Brad Isaac of law firm Fieldfisher, explained in a recent article for PV Tech Power.   

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
india, ipo, nasdaq, renew power, RMG Acquisition Corporation II, spac

Subscribe to Newsletter

