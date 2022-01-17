Solar Media
Renewable energy IPP DESRI files for IPO to raise US$100m

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Seraphim launches high-efficiency S5 module series with a conversion efficiency of 21.57%

News

Oman signs multi-gigawatt renewables and green hydrogen partnership with bp

News

Iberdrola bags 800MW of UK projects, becomes one of the market’s biggest players with 9% of all solar

News

US DOJ appeals Section 201 bifacial exemption repeal

News

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices up as Qinghai earthquake disrupts supply

Features, News

US DOE launches US$20bn grid initiative to upgrade country’s transmission infrastructure

News

Q CELLS, KSI sign strategic agreement to collaborate on project development and financing

News

Solar industry has responsibility to keep sites in agricultural production, says Silicon Ranch CCO

Features, Interviews

SMA Solar cuts 2021 earnings forecast in half following O&M contract issue

News
DESRI has a portfolio of 6,468MW of contracted renewable energy projects. Image: Endesa.

US independent power producer DESRI is planning to raise up to US$100 million in an initial public offering (IPO) that will see the company listed on the Nasdaq.

The transaction includes share sales from existing shareholders in the company, which will be listed under the ticker symbol ‘DESR’ when the IPO is completed. Pricing terms have not been disclosed.

New York-headquartered DESRI said it would use part of the proceeds to fund the development and construction of renewables plants as well as to potentially fund project acquisitions and “other strategic opportunities”.

Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities are joint bookrunners on the deal.

DESRI’s co-founders launched the company in 2010 as a new business within the D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm.

The IPP develops, constructs, owns and operates renewable energy projects across the US, with a primary focus on utility-scale solar. As of September 2021, its portfolio of utility-scale renewables assets includes 67 solar, wind and battery storage projects in 25 US states representing 6,468MW of capacity across contracted pre-construction, construction and operational phases.

The company also has an uncontracted development pipeline of more than 11GW of renewable power generation projects and over 1GW of energy storage installations.

In an IPO prospectus, DESRI touted its ability to secure consistent revenue streams from power purchase agreements (PPAs), some with terms of more than three decades.

Last October saw the company close debt and tax equity financing for a 149MWac PV project in Michigan and sign a PPA for a 160MWac solar plant in Virginia that will help to power Facebook data centres.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
desri, energy storage, independent power producer, ipo, ipp, us solar

