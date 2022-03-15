Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Renewables growth should be top priority for policymakers – RWE CEO

By Jules Scully
Companies, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Renewables growth should be top priority for policymakers – RWE CEO

News

FTC Solar on ‘cusp of profitability’ as revenue exceeds expectations, announces acquisition of HX Tracker

News

Bboxx launches flexible products for off-grid communities in Africa

News

Solarpack launches click&go remote self-consumption model for Spanish customers

News

High electricity costs, policy support driving rooftop PV deployment globally

News

Repsol, Telefonica launch new residential, C&I solar JV in Spain

News

The Xinjiang issue, supply chain transparency and answering the question of who makes what in the PV industry today

Editors' Blog, Features

How solar is helping tackle South Africa’s power crisis

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Sweden forecast to triple solar generation by 2024

News

Global solar LCOE could fall 40 – 55% by 2030, bp report says

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
RWE’s 100MW West of the Pecos solar plant in Texas. Image: RWE Renewables.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine means that ensuring security of energy supply through the expansion of renewables should be a priority for policymakers, according to the CEO of German utility RWE.

Markus Krebber said the impact of the war is hitting the energy markets “with full force. Therefore, ensuring security of supply and diversifying fuel supplies are the top priorities for policymakers – particularly also through the expansion of renewables.”

While RWE had 486MW of PV installed as of the end of 2021 – the majority of which is in Australia and the US – the company is currently developing 1.2GW of solar globally and is aiming to reach 8GW deployed by 2030.

Speaking during a conference call with investors, Krebber said that the current situation may result in the company speeding up its transformation. “An accelerated push for green energy is a very likely consequence of the current situation. We are further ramping up our own origination activities where possible.”

His comments come two weeks after Germany revealed it will bring forward plans for renewables to account for all the country’s electricity needs by 2035, while the European Union is looking to accelerate renewables deployment “at lightning speed” to reduce its reliance on Russian gas.

Reporting its 2021 results today, RWE revealed it lost around €400 million (US$439 million) in earnings caused by a winter storm in Texas that resulted in some of the company’s wind farms going offline for several days. It had sold forward a portion of the generation of these assets and therefore had to conduct short-term spot purchases in order to meet its supply obligation.

Consequently, RWE’s onshore wind and solar business saw its adjusted EBITDA fall from €523 million in 2020 to €258 million last year, however this was partially offset by the commissioning of new generation assets.

Among the new assets include the 249MW Limondale solar farm, which was connected to the grid in New South Wales, Australia, last year. Featuring 872,000 solar panels, the project represented a capital expenditure from RWE of around €330 million.

Other notable announcements from RWE in Q4 2021 included the formation of a joint venture with Greek utility PPC that will develop up to 2GW of solar in Greece and the sale of parts of EPC and O&M service provider Belectric to Czech utility CEZ.

RWE’s total adjusted EBITDA was up 11% year-on-year to €3.65 billion, while revenues increased 79% to €24.53 billion.

Thanks in part to the higher generation volumes due to the commissioning of new projects, RWE expects its onshore wind and solar business to post 2022 adjusted EBITDA of €650 – 800 million.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin to explore the industry transition to n-type mass production. The event concentrates on presentations only; these forming an almost overload of pertinent facts and details to help anyone looking at forming their internal roadmaps for the next few years regarding PV technology trends.
australia, company results, energy crisis, financial results, germany, new south wales, policy, rwe, utility

Read Next

FTC Solar on ‘cusp of profitability’ as revenue exceeds expectations, announces acquisition of HX Tracker

March 15, 2022
US-headquartered solar tracker manufacturer FTC Solar said it was “on the cusp of profitability” after its revenue for Q4 2021 came in above the high end of its recently downgraded guidance.

High electricity costs, policy support driving rooftop PV deployment globally

March 15, 2022
Installed rooftop solar capacity globally is on track to increase 61% between 2021 and 2025 as policy support encourages deployment and homeowners look to mitigate high electricity prices.
PV Tech Premium

How solar is helping tackle South Africa’s power crisis

March 14, 2022
Alice Grundy explores the success of South Africa’s renewables auctions and the challenges that still remain for the development of PV in the country.

Sun Cable closes US$150m Series B to fund its 20GW Australia-Singapore subsea cable project

March 14, 2022
Sun Cable has closed a AU$210 million (US$152 million) Series B raise with their existing shareholders to fund the development of its Australia-Asia PowerLink (AAPowerLink) subsea cable project.

India to add 18GW of module manufacturing capacity by end of 2023 – JMK

March 14, 2022
India is set to double its solar module manufacturing capacity in the next two years, with the sector boosted by government support schemes and new entrants exploring the market, according to JMK Research & Analytics.

Shoals Technologies to double manufacturing capacity as backlog soars

March 11, 2022
Shoals Technologies is set to double its electrical balance of systems (BOS) manufacturing capacity with a new US facility as its backlog and awarded orders reach a record high.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Where is module pricing headed in the next two years?

Editors' Blog, Features

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Global solar LCOE could fall 40 – 55% by 2030, bp report says

News

Module prices to remain elevated for 18 months at least as global demand skyrockets

News

India changes PLI rules and opens up new rounds to previous winners, bids capped at 10GW

News

How solar is helping tackle South Africa’s power crisis

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

Upcoming Webinars
April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021