Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Renewables now half the price of fossil fuels across Europe, says report

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy, Projects
Europe

Latest

Renewables now half the price of fossil fuels across Europe, says report

News

Sunnova, SolarEdge, National Grid partner on New England grid stability project

News

Bipartisan tax proposal to promote clean energy technologies launched in the US

News

Sungrow to focus on smart tech from new Nanjing research centre

News

Enphase revenues rise but shipments dip as supply chain constraints persist

News

Mytilineos posts US$91 million profit but renewables revenues slide

News

Canadian Solar bags financing to pursue flexible Brazilian solar strategy

News

California Community Choice Aggregators sign contracts for 778MW of renewables and 118.75MW of storage

News

US business leaders and financiers urge Congress to pass key infrastructure bill

News

US ROUND-UP: Vision Solar to hire ‘hundreds’ in expansion, Recurrent completes Texas sale

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Two thirds of power in Europe is being supplied by renewables as then continue to beat fossil fuels on price. Image: Pixabay.

Generating electricity from renewable sources in Europe is now half the price of fossil fuels as polluting power production on the continent fails to recover from the pandemic and renewables grow, according to a new report by the Ember energy thinktank.

The report said this was down to a rise in the cost of fuels such as coal, with overall electricity demand rising from countries as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

It highlighted how, in major European economies, production costs from new wind and solar farms were far lower than those of fossil fuel generators. In Spain, the cost of generating power from gas and hard coal plants are triple those of new wind and double that of new solar installs, for example.

Among all EU27 countries, two-thirds of power was from clean sources in H1 2021. Meanwhile, coal generation was 16% lower (-36TWh) in H1 2021 than in H1 2019 as the industry failed to recover from losses witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demand from renewables in Europe was up 53TWh in H1 2021 compared with H1 2019, while demand from fossil fuels fell 48TWh, with demand from nuclear falling by 29TWh. This is not the case globally, however where rising demand is increasingly being met with fossil fuels.

The authors argued that, with declining nuclear generation in the EU, the “onus for decarbonising the power system falls heavily on rapid structural growth in wind and solar”.

Renewable electricity sources provided 39% of the EU27’s power, with nuclear making up the remaining 27%, the report showed, with H1 2021 seeing renewables continue the 2020 trend of supplying more electricity that fossil fuels.

The report, published today (28 July), also showed that H1 2021 growth in renewable electricity output was up 11% on H1 2019 due to growth in solar and wind (+22TWh), solid hydropower figures (+29TWh) and a small contribution from bioenergy (+1TWh).

Solar production increased 9%, while wind actually decreased by 7% in H1 2021 compared to H1 2020, the report showed.

“Now the pandemic effect on the power sector has passed, the overall trend is clear: fossil fuels are in rapid decline as Europe cleans up its power sector,” said Ember’s European programme lead and co-author of the report, Charles Moore.

But year-on-year progress in the bloc must double to meet EU 2030 climate targets of a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, said the report. Although providing 66% of EU power, clean power was only up 3% (+24TWh) on pre-pandemic levels.

This month, the EU released its “Fit for 55” policy package to reach the bloc’s climate goals of reducing emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared with 1990 levels.

“It is essential that the EU Commission, national governments and the EU Parliament quickly remove the regulatory and policy hurdles preventing the required rapid expansion of clean electricity, particularly wind and solar, which will be the primary driver of growth in the coming decade,” said the report.

The full report can be viewed here.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
ember, energy demand, european union, fossil fuels, renewables, report

Read Next

US infrastructure bill at an impasse but hopes persist deadlock is short-lived

July 22, 2021
US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer has failed in a bid to fast-track the US’ US$1.2 trillion infrastructure investment bill through the Senate. But there remains hope that further progress could be made as early as next Monday, when some Republican senators believe the bill will be fit to proceed.
PV Tech Premium

ANALYSIS: As G20 countries pour money into fossil fuels, COVID recovery plans threaten climate goals

July 21, 2021
PV Tech Premium breaks down two new reports into the state of countries' climate commitments, exploring what it means for policy and the clean energy industry

Investors pivoting to renewables as cost of energy drops and climate targets loom

July 19, 2021
Investors are turning away from fossil fuels and shifting into renewables because of falling costs and climate targets, with US banks lagging behind their European and Asian counterparts
PV Tech Premium

New NREL LCOE data highlights US potential for super-cheap solar and co-located energy storage

July 15, 2021
Earlier this week the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) published its 2021 Annual Technology Baseline (ATB) document, detailing the continued reduction in the levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) of the country’s core generators. Liam Stoker takes a look at the data and discusses just how cheap solar, and solar-storage, could become.

Electricity demand outpacing renewable energy supply, with fossil fuels filling the gap

July 15, 2021
Global electricity demand is growing faster than renewable energy supply and is driving an increase in power generation from fossil fuels

‘A step in the right direction’: EU plans to increase 2030 renewables target to 40%

July 14, 2021
European Union (EU) countries may need to ramp up renewables deployment in the next decade to meet new proposed targets aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the bloc.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar-wind-energy storage hybrid to power Rio Tinto mine

News

Meyer Burger mulls legal action after Oxford PV ends heterojunction solar cell partnership

News

Mytilineos posts US$91 million profit but renewables revenues slide

News

Tesla continues solar recovery as installs more than treble year-on-year

News

California Community Choice Aggregators sign contracts for 778MW of renewables and 118.75MW of storage

News

Speed of US climate solutions must increase five-fold, says DOE director

News

Upcoming Events

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

Shade modelling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021