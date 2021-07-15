Solar Media
News

Electricity demand outpacing renewable energy supply, with fossil fuels filling the gap

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Policy, Power Plants
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Electricity demand outpacing renewable energy supply, with fossil fuels filling the gap

News

US Energy Committee votes in favour of US$100 billion clean energy act

News

‘Concerning’ decline in California solar prices reducing incentive for new installs – report

News

US Senate passes bill to ban all products originating from Xinjiang

News

New York adds 3GW of solar, bringing total pipeline to 95% of 2025 target

News

‘A step in the right direction’: EU plans to increase 2030 renewables target to 40%

News

AMLO casts a shadow over Mexico’s solar prospects

Featured Articles, Features

Lawsuit filed against Alabama regulators over solar fees that ‘violate federal law’

News

Maxeon expands AC range with Performance 3 AC module launch

News

NTPC to build 4.75GW solar project in Gujarat, claimed to be India’s largest

News
Increasing demand is being met by fossil fuels and is threatening to push CO2 emission to record levels.

Global electricity demand is growing faster than renewable energy supply and is driving an increase in power generation from fossil fuels.

This was the conclusion from a new report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), which showed a 5% rise in electricity demand in 2021, with nearly half of this met by fossil fuel generation, mostly from coal.

Similarly, over the next two years, renewable energy generation is set to only meet half of new electricity demand, said the report, despite growing by 8% in 2021 and 6% in 2022.

The process is threatening to push CO2 emissions from the power sector to record levels in 2022 unless action is taken, said the report. CO2 emissions from the electricity sector are expected to rise by 3.5% in 2021 and by 2.5% in 2022, taking them to an all time high.

Meanwhile, global electricity demand is expected to rise by almost 5% in 2021 and 4% in 2022, according to the latest edition of the IEA’s Electricity Market Report released today. Much of this is driven by recovery from COVID-19, which saw demand drop by 1% in 2020.

Global changes in electricity demand in TWh from 2015-2022. Light Blue: China, Dark Blue: US, Light Green: India, Dark Green: Europe, Yellow: other, and black dot represents net change. Image: IEA.

Most of the increase in demand is coming from the Asia Pacific region, primarily China and India, the IEA report said. More than half of growth in 2022 will occur in China, with India accounting for 9%.

Renewable energy growth has only exceeded demand growth in 2019 and 2020, but in those years this was largely due to slow or declining demand, suggesting that renewable capacity additions outpacing the rest of the electricity sector is still a while off.  

“To shift to a sustainable trajectory, we need to massively step-up investment in clean energy technologies – especially renewables and energy efficiency,” said IEA director of energy markets and security Keisuke Sadamori.

electricity demand, fossil fuels, iea, IEA report, renewable electricity, renewable energy

Solar’s role in a net zero world: Terawatts, trillions of dollars and millions of jobs

June 1, 2021
Liam Stoker explores solar’s role within the International Energy Agency’s net zero roadmap, charting its prospective journey to more than 14.5TW of installed capacity, a global and highly-skilled workforce and trillions of dollars of invested capital.

