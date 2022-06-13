Subscribe
Repsol sells 25% stake in renewables arm to fuel growth strategy

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Europe

Crédit Agricole Assurances and EIP’s entrance in Repsol Renovables will contribute to its growth in newer markets and investing in offshore wind. Image: Repsol/Flickr.

Spanish oil and gas major Repsol has sold a 25% stake of its renewables arm to a consortium formed by French insurance Crédit Agricole Assurances and Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP).

The €905 million (US$948 million) transaction will contribute to the unit’s continued growth in the renewables market, facilitating entry into newer markets and in offshore wind with the consortium committed to increasing investment.

The deal values Repsol’s renewable arm at more than €4.3 billion.

Effective from 1 January 2022, the transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to regulatory approvals. Repsol will continue to control the renewables business moving forward.

Repsol Renovables’ current portfolio of installed capacity sits at 1.6GW across Spain, the US, Chile and Portugal, with a target to reach 6GW by 2025 and 20GW by 2030.

Repsol made its first foray into the US market last year with the acquisition of a 40% stake in solar and battery storage developer Hecate and a further investment in a 600MW solar PV project in the state of Texas.

The Spanish oil major expects to reach 2.1GW of installed capacity in the US by 2025, a figure which is to more than treble to 7.8GW by 2030.

Josu Jon Imaz, CEO at Repsol, said:”Having reputable partners such as Crédit Agricole Assurances and EIP joining us in Repsol Renovables represents a validation of our renewable strategy, supports our ambition to be a key player in the energy transition and fulfills our expectations in this important process.”

Earlier this year, Repsol had formed a joint venture with telecommunications giant Telefonica that will provide solar installs and energy services in the self-consumption sector across different target markets in Spain.

The joint venture was officially launched today (13 June) under the name Solar360 and will start operating later this month.

María Victoria Zingoni, general manager of customer and low carbon generation at Repsol, said: “with Solar360 we are embarking on an exciting journey in a long-standing alliance, the most complete in the market, in which customers can be even more in control of their consumption and feel part of the energy transition, with the support of two major companies.”

Crédit Agricole, eip, energy infrastructure partners, hecate, repsol, repsol renovables, spain, stake acquisition, us solar

Read Next

Ørsted sets up onshore unit in Spain, targets multi-gigawatt solar and wind pipeline

June 9, 2022
Danish energy company Ørsted is establishing an onshore renewables business in Spain as it looks to participate in the country’s auctions and develop solar, wind and energy storage projects.

ReneSola eyeing EU expansion after tailwinds offset US, China travails

June 8, 2022
Solar developer ReneSola Power is looking to expand into further European markets after slowdowns in the US and China contributed to a revenue collapse in its opening quarter.

PV Tech Insights: The next steps for US solar after Biden’s tariff intervention

June 7, 2022
US President Joe Biden’s decision to waive import tariffs on solar modules and other components for two years promises to thaw what had become a frozen market. PV Tech Insights will explore the next steps for US solar.

C&I solar investor True Green Capital raises US$660m for new fund

June 7, 2022
Commercial and industrial (C&I) solar investor True Green Capital Management (TGC) has closed a US$660 million fundraiser for its latest fund.

Biden to waive Southeast Asia solar import tariffs for two years

June 6, 2022
US President Joe Biden is to waive tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asia for two years as part of a swathe of measures to boost renewables deployment.

PROJECT ROUND-UP: BNZ plans 49MWp plant in Portugal, Centrica signs VPPA in Spain

June 2, 2022
A round-up of the latest solar project news, as BNZ enters Portugal, Centrica pens a VPPA with Matrix Renewables in Spain and a 73MW plant in California is completed.

Subscribe to Newsletter

