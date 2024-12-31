Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

PV Tech’s top ten stories of the year in 2024

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Power Plants
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Tongwei Solar and Daqo New Energy announce polysilicon production cuts

News

Emeren signs seven-year PPA for 15MW Polish solar project

News

‘Confront China’s predatory trade practices’: the SEMA Coalition on US solar manufacturing

Features, Interviews

Waaree to provide EPC work at Jindal’s 2GW Indian solar project

News

Tunisia awards over 500MW of solar capacity in latest round of tenders

News

PV Tech’s top ten stories of the year in 2024

News

Enlight secures financing for Roadrunner solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

News

Trina Solar on ending price competition and solar-plus-storage potential ahead of 2025

Features, Interviews

Freyr finalises deal to acquire Trina’s US solar manufacturing facility

News

New York approves 125MW AES solar project on industrial land

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
President Joe Biden announced in May 2024 a tariff increase, from 25% to 50%, for Chinese solar cells under Section 301. Image: President Biden via Twitter.

After a recap of the year in our quarterly reviews which can be read here for Q1, here for Q2, here for Q3 and here for Q4, we bring you this year’s most reads stories on PV Tech. The year was marked by a downturn in the solar industry, with companies shutting down, laying off employees or restructuring their businesses.

Here, PV Tech runs down its top ten stories of the past 12 months.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

10 – Iberdrola to build 245MW PV plant in Sicily, Italy’s “largest”

February 27: In the past few years Italy has seen a rise in solar PV capacity additions both from the residential sector but also on the utility-scale front. Spanish utility signed an agreement with developer ib vogt to build a 245MW solar PV plant in the southern Italian region of Sicily. A further 60MW could be added to the project.

9 – ADT exiting residential US solar business after ‘underperformance’ and US$89 million write-down

January 25: US home security company ADT abandoned the residential solar business in what has been a complicated year for companies in that segment, both in the US and in Europe. By leaving the residential solar business, ADT focused on its core smart security and smart home business.

8 – SunPower ceases shipments, project installations and PPA sales

July 19: During the summer US residential solar provider had ceased several of its operations, including new shipments and financing options. This news transpired after a letter from the company to its investors obtained by Roth Capital revealed SunPower’s situation. A few weeks after this announcement, the company ended up filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

7 – US manufacturer Toledo Solar ceases operations

July 9: In what has been one of the most negative trends in 2024, cadmium telluride solar manufacturer Toledo Solar was among the companies that ended up closing its doors.

6 – LONGi reportedly to layoff 30% of workforce

March 18: Even the largest Chinese solar manufacturers have been hit with the continued solar manufacturing downturn and LONGi was no different. A report from Bloomberg in March mentioned that the company was reportedly cutting off nearly 30% of its workforce, which sat at 80,000 employees.

5 – Tsunami of Chinese solar company insolvencies in 2025 revealed in latest PV Tech Bankability Report

October 31: A PV Tech top ten most read stories could not be complete without a blog post from PV Tech’s head of research, Finlay Colville. The article looks at the latest release of the ‘PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings Quarterly’ report and how the Chinese sector is at the verge of widespread company insolvencies.

4 – Three US solar trends to watch in 2024

February 22: This guest blog for PV Tech from Christian Roselund at the Clean Energy Associates, looked at three trends to look out in 2024. These were more domestic manufacturing capacity in the US, better clarity on domestic content bonus and more restrictions on Chinese companies and products.

3 – Biden to increase Section 301 tariffs on solar cells to 50%

May 14: As predicted by Roselund in his guest blog in February, the US has seen several tariffs imposed on solar components. This one in particular was announced by US president Joe Biden Under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 for Chinese solar cells, which increased the tariff from 25% to 50% and came into force in September 2024. In that same announcement, tariffs for batteries were also unveiled and more particularly for lithium-ion electric vehicle (EV) batteries and non-EV batteries.

2 – The pain points of Trump 2.0 for US solar

November 6: In this editorial blog, Will Norman and Ben Willis explore the possible impact of Donald Trump’s election as the next president of the US after the election held in November 2024. In it, they look at how this will affect the renewables industry, the Inflation Reduction Act, China and the likelihood of more tariffs and the fate of the Department of Energy.

1 – Australian government approves AAPowerLink project to export solar to Singapore

August 21: This year’s most-read story on PV Tech comes from Australia and the Australia-Asia Power Link (AAPowerLink) interconnector project. Renewables developer Sun Cable secured in August approval from the Australian government to go ahead with its project to deploy between 17GW and 20GW of solar PV and 36.42-42GWh of energy storage from Australia to Singapore.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
2024 review, aapowerlink, ADT, australia, bankability report, clean energy associates, donald trump, iberdrola, italy, longi, section 301, sunpower, Toledo Solar

Read Next

Solar manufacturing in the US.

‘Confront China’s predatory trade practices’: the SEMA Coalition on US solar manufacturing

December 31, 2024
PV Tech spoke to Mike Carr, executive director of the Solar Energy Manufacturers for America (SEMA) Coalition, about US solar manufacturing.
Yang Bao headshot.

Trina Solar on ending price competition and solar-plus-storage potential ahead of 2025

December 30, 2024
Yang Bao, Trina Solar's global sales and marketing president spoke to PV Tech about the company's 2024 performance and 2025 expectations.
Donald Trump

The PV review, Q4 2024: Trump wins, more policies and tariffs, inverter manufacturers see downturn

December 30, 2024
The US general election and its aftermath, along with struggles from Western inverter manufacturers have dominated Q4 news in 2024.
sun.store-team

Module price drop and supply chain vulnerabilities: sun.store on the European solar market

December 27, 2024
As the year comes to an end, PV Tech speaks to sun.store's Agata Krawiec-Rokita about the company’s 2024 performance and 2025 prospects.
Life in the suburbs, wealthy family, great new house in the country side, wooden material, green color

The PV review, Q3 2024: SunPower collapses, Maxeon struggles and US tariffs tighten

December 27, 2024
The demise of SunPower and the ongoing struggles of Maxeon dominated the news in Q3 2024, along with forecasts of a lengthy industry downturn.
Tongwei Solar's general manager of PV business, Qiu Xin.

Modules, R&D and globalisation complexities: Tongwei Solar on challenges in 2024 and potential in 2025

December 24, 2024
As the year comes to an end, PV Tech speaks to Tongwei Solar's Qiu Xin about the company’s performance in 2024, and its plans for 2025.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Enlight secures financing for Roadrunner solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

News

New York approves 125MW AES solar project on industrial land

News

EDP bags €700 million for 1.9GW southern Europe renewables portfolio

News

Freyr finalises deal to acquire Trina’s US solar manufacturing facility

News

The PV review, Q4 2024: Trump wins, more policies and tariffs, inverter manufacturers see downturn

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Trina Solar on ending price competition and solar-plus-storage potential ahead of 2025

Features, Interviews

Upcoming Events

From Risk to Resilience: Enhancing Safety in Battery Energy Storage Systems

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
January 16, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.