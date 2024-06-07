Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Research suggests new testing standards for PV modules in desert regions

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Manufacturing, Modules, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Research suggests new testing standards for PV modules in desert regions

News

Peak Energy, Digital Edge to build 500MW renewables for data centres

News

LONGi faces questions over Southeast Asian factories as Biden’s AD/CVD waiver expires

News

CEC: Australia’s 82% by 2030 renewable energy target a doubt despite recovery

News

IEA: Solar PV investment to surpass all technologies combined in 2024

News

Solar module buyers’ confidence grows in Europe

News

US breaks Q1 record to add 11.8GWdc solar capacity in previous quarter

News

Recurrent Energy makes initial closing on BlackRock investment

News

Warning over TOPCon and HJT reliability

News

DOE invests in community engagement research for solar sites

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Soiling and high irradiance could significantly reduce the performance of modules in desert regions. Image: 5B

The harsh conditions of desert regions can undermine the performance of solar PV modules, although this impact is not adequately addressed by current environmental and safety standards. A recent study delved into the impact of weather in desert regions on modules and recommendations for a new testing method.

The study, Comprehensive review on performance, reliability, and roadmap of c-Si PV modules in desert climates: A proposal for improved testing standard, was co-produced by authors from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the Polymer Competence Center Leoben, Fraunhofer Center for Silicon Photovoltaics (Fraunhofer CSP), and the Electrical and Computer Engineering department of the Purdue University in the US.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Desert regions’ impact on solar modules

According to the study, climatic conditions in desert regions are considerably harsher than those in moderate-climate areas. For example, in comparison to the other climatic zones, desert regions have the highest worldwide horizontal irradiance of about 2,100–2,700 kWh per square metre. This level of irradiance comes with ultraviolet radiation, which could lead to a greater likelihood of typical light-induced deterioration mechanisms in crystalline silicon (c-Si) PV modules in desert areas.

Temperatures can also impact the performance of solar modules in desert regions, as high daytime temperatures and abrupt temperature variations from day to night are the major characteristics. The authors of the research said solar cells without faults can attain temperatures of 80°C to more than 100°C because of the high ambient temperature.

“Because of the varying thermal expansion coefficients of PV components, rapid variations in desert module temperatures can also cause PV components to expand and contract in addition to the high ambient temperature,” the authors said.

“The development of thermo-mechanical PV module failures, such as finger interrupt/breakage, interconnect breakage, ribbon interface crack, finger/busbar wrappage, delamination, and cell cracks may result from this,” they added.

Soiling is the process of depositing and amassing dirt, dust, and contaminants on the surface of solar PV modules. It has a significant impact on the performance of solar PV modules. For example, in the Sahara and the hot desert parts of the Middle East, soiling losses can reach up to 35%, according to the study. Meanwhile in soiling-prone zones, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, soiling can lower performance by 1% every day.

Defects of solar modules

Solar modules could have defects in desert regions due to its harsh conditions. The authors said the glass warpage, which means the extent or results of being bent or twisted out of shape, is a common defect in glass–glass modules in desert climates.

The authors described: “The unequal temperature distribution between the edges and centre can lead to thermal stresses in the glass. The centre accumulated a high amount of heat, and there is no way for this heat to escape, as compared to the edges. So, the centre is in the expansion, whereas the edges resist the expansion.”

Glass–glass PV modules are more susceptible to glass warpage than glass-flexible backsheet modules.

Additionally, in a hot desert region, initial cell cracks may grow faster during the field operation because of the difference in coefficients of thermal expansion for different module components. This thermal mismatch can cause the residual thermal stresses higher at the interface-damaged region. It can also lead to the formation of hotspots and snail trails.

Therefore, the degradation caused by the desert is ultraviolet-induced discolouration, thermomechanical flaws of interconnects and glass abrasion stemming from soiling.

Limitations of existing tests and the development of HDTC

There are multiple environmental and safety standards for the testing of PV modules, but some of them have limitations in scope. The IEC 61215 standard is designed for qualification and type approval for open-air moderate climates, but the specified test conditions and cycles under this standard are not representative of desert climate conditions.

The IEC 61730 standard is designed for module safety qualification for moderate climates. It specifies the requirements for PV module construction to prevent electrical shock, fire hazards and injury due to mechanical and environmental stresses.

However, the author said there is a need to modify this standard to predict the safe operation of PV modules in desert environmental stresses, especially for checking electrical shock and fire hazards.

To improve the testing of solar PV modules for desert regions, the authors suggested creating the Hot Desert Test Cycle (HDTC) sequence, a new testing proposal tailored to the needs of solar PV modules used in desert climates.

This new testing proposal consists of numerous tests to find and eliminate flaws caused by desert regions and addresses problems including encapsulant discolouration, thermal fatigue, mechanical stability and glass abrasion.

The authors suggested modifying the current IEC 61215:2021 standard to better account for the unique challenges posed by desert regions.

Currently, this standard incorporates a single block of 15 kWh per square metre UV exposure as a preconditioning step before the mechanical loading test. To cater specifically to desert conditions, the authors suggested implementing a modified UV preconditioning block within sequence C of IEC 61215:2021. To achieve this, the UV dose on the front side of the module could be increased to four times the standard value, going 60 kWh per square metre.

UPCOMING EVENT

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

27 June 2024
9am BST
FREE WEBINAR -This special webinar will take a deep dive into the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings pyramid, capturing the relative bankability status of the top 70-80 PV module suppliers globally. In addition to revealing the latest ranking of global PV module suppliers, PV Tech’s Head of Research, Finlay Colville, will show the depth of analysis and commentary included within the report for module suppliers. A key output from the webinar will be to learn which PV module suppliers have moved up the rankings pyramid in recent years and why this growth has been achieved. Conversely, some of the companies that have fallen down the rankings will be discussed, in particular those suffering from market-share losses and financial problems.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
desert, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Fraunhofer Center for Silicon Photovoltaics, mena, Polymer Competence Center Leoben, Purdue University, pv modules, pv power plants, solar pv, testing

Read Next

Quantum Power’s 7.25MWp Sambelia solar project in Indonesia. Image: Quantum Power.

Peak Energy, Digital Edge to build 500MW renewables for data centres

June 7, 2024
Singapore-based data centre platform Digital Edge has signed an agreement with renewable energy developer Peak Energy Investments to power data centres across the Asia-Pacific region.
LONGi headquarters

LONGi faces questions over Southeast Asian factories as Biden’s AD/CVD waiver expires

June 7, 2024
Chinese solar manufacturing giant LONGi Green Energy has addressed rumours it is planning to shut down production at its facilities in Southeast Asia in response to US import tariffs coming into force.
Move On Energy has powered Europe's largest solar PV plant.

Solar module buyers’ confidence grows in Europe

June 6, 2024
Solar module demand increased in Europe in May, according to data from solar wholesaler sun.store, as buyers’ confidence rose and the price of bifacial modules fell.
A solar facility in the US state of Massachusetts. Credit: Greg M. Cooper via Borrego Solar and SEIA

US breaks Q1 record to add 11.8GWdc solar capacity in previous quarter

June 6, 2024
The US installed 11.8GWdc of capacity in the first quarter of 2024 and added more than 40GW of solar capacity last year, according to SEIA.
Preparing the build of a community solar project. Image: Reactivate.

DOE invests in community engagement research for solar sites

June 6, 2024
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has invested US$9.5 million into four institutions to examine the social impacts of utility-scale solar project siting.
image-5
Premium

Bill of materials key to solving next-generation solar module failures

June 6, 2024
University of New South Wales' Bram Hoex discusses why stability is as important as the higher efficiencies offered by cell technologies such as TOPCon and HJT.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

IEA: Solar PV investment to surpass all technologies combined in 2024

News

ITRPV: 27% efficiency tandem modules to enter mass production in 2027

News

LCOE ranges tighten in Lazard’s latest financial report

News

Record number of manufacturers and failures in Kiwa PVEL’s Module Reliability Scorecard

News

Bill of materials key to solving next-generation solar module failures

Features, Long Reads, News

Solar module buyers’ confidence grows in Europe

News

Upcoming Events

Overcoming the hurdles in ramping-up solar cell production to maximum efficiency with MES

Upcoming Webinars
June 11, 2024
3:00 PM (BST) / 4:00 PM (CEST)

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
© Solar Media Limited 2024