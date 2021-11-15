Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Researchers receive funding to create anti-soiling coating for solar modules

By Jules Scully
Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

Researchers receive funding to create anti-soiling coating for solar modules

News

India planning more than five-fold increase in funding for PLI solar manufacturing scheme

News

Azure Power lands 150MW hybrid project as part of 1.2GW SECI programme

News

BayWa AG lauds ‘flourishing’ PV components sales as renewables unit picks up the pace

News

Array Technologies laments margin ‘trough’ as profits fall 65%

News

Array Technologies buys STI Norland in US$652m deal to create ‘world’s largest tracker company’

News

PV Price Watch: PV module prices expected to remain north of US$0.27c/W as hopes grow for pricing post-Q2 2022

Featured Articles, Features

Sunnova partners with home security firm to increase residential solar offering

News

FTC Solar downgrades revenue outlook again amidst project delays and high shipping costs

News

Veterans support construction of Texas solar project from Lightsource bp

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A solar testing facility from the Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute. Image: Image: QEERI.

UK-based researchers have secured funding to develop and test a scalable anti-soiling coating for solar modules that could reduce the frequency of cleaning cycles while improving power output.

Having received funding for a three-year study, a team at Loughborough University will aim to create an abrasion-resistant inorganic coating that can be applied at an industrial scale using a chemical process compatible with glass manufacturing.

Funded by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, the £1.2 million (US$1.6 million) project is in collaboration with University College London (UCL) and will receive input from aerial solar inspection company Above Surveying, glass manufacturer NSG Group and module cleaning firm Solar Farm Cleaning.

The team will make the coatings through a process called chemical vapour deposition. “This is part of a ‘cradle to grave’ study where we synthesise the starting materials, deposit them as thin films, and then test their functional properties. A successful coating could go a long way to improve the lifetime efficiency of solar panels,” said professor Ivan Parkin, dean of the UCL Faculty of Mathematical and Physical Sciences.

According to Loughborough University, polymer-based hydrophobic (water-repelling) anti-soiling coatings have been shown to work in principle, but their durability is not sufficient to withstand round-the-clock exposure to environmental stresses or to abrasion damage caused by regular cleaning.

While soiling can reduce power output by more than 5% in the UK, the university said, it is a far more serious problem in arid regions such as parts of India and the Middle East.

Project lead professor Michael Walls, professor of photovoltaics for power systems at Loughborough University, said the study has the potential to “mitigate one of the most serious problems for solar utilities”, adding: “Our plan is to produce an anti-soiling coating that is both effective, durable and low cost.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
Above Surveying, Loughborough University, module cleaning, research, research and development, soiling, Solar Farm Cleaning, University College London

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Q&A: QEERI talks cleaning robot research, solving soiling and Middle East deployment

November 8, 2021
With solar PV playing an increasingly important and prominent role in decarbonising nations in the Middle East, PV Tech Premium spoke to Dr. Veronica Bermudez and Dr. Ben Figgis of the Qatar Environment & Energy Research Institute (QEERI) to hear about the most recent research around cleaning robots, how soiling is being tackled in the region and the role of start-ups.

US DOE unveils support for solar PV project lifespan, advanced materials research

October 22, 2021
The US Department of Energy (DOE) is to fund projects aiming to extend the operational lifetime of solar PV projects to 50 years and support the development of advanced materials such as perovskites.

CdTe breakthrough could lead to more efficient solar cells, UK researchers say

August 24, 2021
New insight into how chlorine enhances the performance of cadmium telluride (CdTe) cells could result in even higher efficiencies, according to a team of researchers at Loughborough University in the UK.

Sungrow to focus on smart tech from new Nanjing research centre

July 28, 2021
Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow has opened another research and development (R&D) centre in Nanjing, China that will focus on smart technologies, big data and software integration

Q&A: QEERI talks to PV Tech about desert soiling, abrasion and surprising temperature coefficient findings

July 23, 2021
As solar continues to proliferate and spread into new markets, the technology is finding itself operating in tougher climates than ever before. PV Tech talks to research institute QEERI to learn more about the heightened risk of soiling in the desert, the growing prominence of abrasion and some surprising results from temperature coefficient testing.

New project seeks to improve understanding of floating PV systems

July 2, 2021
A joint research project has been established to further develop floating PV power plants under real world conditions over a three-year period

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Azure Power lands 150MW hybrid project as part of 1.2GW SECI programme

News

BayWa AG lauds ‘flourishing’ PV components sales as renewables unit picks up the pace

News

PV Price Watch: PV module prices expected to remain north of US$0.27c/W as hopes grow for pricing post-Q2 2022

Featured Articles, Features

Array Technologies laments margin ‘trough’ as profits fall 65%

News

COP26: Draft climate text calls for accelerated climate finance, end to fossil fuel subsidies, greater emissions reductions

News

Array Technologies buys STI Norland in US$652m deal to create ‘world’s largest tracker company’

News

Upcoming Events

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Beat the price rise

The discount will climb down on November 19th

45% off

View Offer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes