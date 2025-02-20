Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Risen Energy claims 30.99% ‘record’ HJT-perovskite cell efficiency

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Thin-Film
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Risen Energy claims 30.99% ‘record’ HJT-perovskite cell efficiency

News

Quality inspections reveal US solar modules among those with the highest defect rates

Features, Editors' Blog

US community solar adds record 1.7GW in 2024, up 35% YoY

News

India advises co-location of energy storage with solar PV

News

SolarEdge 2024 financials show ongoing challenges in inverter market

News

China’s state energy actors embrace DeepSeek AI to accelerate digital transformation

Editors' Blog

Talon PV to provide US-made cells to SEG Solar modules

News

Renewables and co-located storage exist as ‘two business units sharing an address’

News

Heliene, Origami Solar sign steel frame PV module supply agreement

News

Data-driven techniques and robotics are among key trends in O&M

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A perovskite tandem solar cell with an area of 1 cm²
Just last month, a European group posted a record of 30.8%. Image: Fraunhofer ISE.

Chinese solar manufacturer Risen Energy has produced what it called a “record” conversation efficiency on a heterojunction technology (HJT) silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell.

The cell was recorded with a 30.99% conversion efficiency, which Risen said was certified by the Chinese National Photovoltaic Product Quality Supervision and Inspection Center.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The company did not specify the size of the cell in its announcement, though reported record efficiencies are generally confined to laboratory-sized test cells, rather than industrial products which could be incorporated into a usable module. Last month a European consortium claimed a 30.8% efficiency rating on a 9cm2 square cell, which was regarded as a notable increase in size from previous thumbnail-sized offerings.

Yang Bochuan, the dean of the Risen Energy Global Photovoltaic Research Institute, which achieved the record, said  the company will “continue to drive the innovative development of HJT+ technology adhering to the principles of mass producibility, high cost-effectiveness, and ultra-low carbon emissions.”

Silicon-perovskite tandem cells have long been touted as the next generation in solar PV technology, as they offer higher light-to-power conversion efficiencies and have the potential to be cheaper and less carbon-intensive to produce than pure silicon cells.

The products are generally constructed with a base layer of silicon technology overlaid with perovskite-based thin films, allowing the cell to absorb a much wider range of the light spectrum. HJT cells have a pedigree in tandem PV, as it is the base technology used by Oxford PV—the widely regarded market leader in the tech—in its perovskite tandem products. Oxford PV shipped what it said were the market’s first commercial silicon-perovskite tandem modules last year, which had a conversion efficiency of 24.5%.

Oxford PV told PV Tech Power, our quarterly downstream industry journal, that HJT is particularly well suited to layered tandem applications, as opposed to competing technologies like tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells. You can find that deep-dive article here (premium access).

In its “record” announcement, Risen Energy said similarly: “The structure of heterojunction cells is naturally suited to serve as the bottom cell in tandem cells. In contrast, other types of crystalline silicon cells, lacking an ITO film, require structural redesign when developing tandem technology, which undoubtedly increases costs and complexity.”

A five-year project conducted by six branches of the German Fraunhofer research institute into “next-generation” tandem solar technology found that silicon-perovskite tandems are the “prerequisite” technology for making the leap beyond the current generation of PV products.

However, sceptics abound. Radovan Kopecek, founder of the technology research institute ISC Konstanz and highly regarded solar technology expert, told us that perovskite products would be resigned to the margins of the energy transition as low-priced and ever-more-efficient silicon products remain unassailable in market terms.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
cell efficiency, china, hjt, perovskite cells, risen energy, solar pv

Read Next

pi berlin
Premium

Quality inspections reveal US solar modules among those with the highest defect rates

February 20, 2025
The PV industry has been playing a game of 'whack a mole' in tackling module defects over the past decade, according to Kiwa Pi Berlin.
A SolarEdge event stand.

SolarEdge 2024 financials show ongoing challenges in inverter market

February 20, 2025
The firm posted net losses (in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)) of US$1.81 billion over 2024 .
Longyuan Power
Premium

China’s state energy actors embrace DeepSeek AI to accelerate digital transformation

February 20, 2025
Chinese state-owned energy enterprises have been quick to integrate the DeepSeek AI platform into their operations, reports Carrie Xiao.
Screenshot
Premium

Why ES Foundry chose PERC over TOPCon for US solar cell factory

February 19, 2025
PV Talk: Alex Zhu, CEO of US-based solar cell manufacturer ES Foundry discusses why a heated litigation landscape led to a choice of PERC cell technology for the South Carolina factory, the fate of US tax credits and taking advantage of wafer surplus in southeast Asia.
Image: Tongwei

Tongwei drops Runergy majority share acquisition

February 18, 2025
Chinese solar manufacturer Tongwei has ended its plan to acquire a controlling stake in fellow Chinese manufacturer Runergy.
Sunnova in Puerto Rico.

Sunnova to cut 300 jobs amid ‘high interest rates’ and ‘policy uncertainty’

February 18, 2025
Sunnova said the job cuts are part of “an optimisation of its business" and the cuts will save around US$35 million.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Renewables and co-located storage exist as ‘two business units sharing an address’

News

Co-location and standalone storage both ‘good hedges’ for renewable power projects

News

Sunnova to cut 300 jobs amid ‘high interest rates’ and ‘policy uncertainty’

News

Why ES Foundry chose PERC over TOPCon for US solar cell factory

Features, Interviews

LONGi files lawsuit against Jinko Solar in the US

News

Gurīn Energy completes 75MW solar PV plant in the Philippines

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal

Energy Storage Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2025
Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel, Dallas, Texas
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.