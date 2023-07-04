Risen Energy signs 1GW HJT module supply deal with Singaporean IPP

The signing ceremony for the deal. Image: Risen Energy

Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member Risen Energy will supply around 1GW of its heterojunction technology (HJT) solar modules to Singaporean IPP (independent power producer) Athein Holding Pte.

Athein will deploy the modules in utility-scale and rooftop projects across Southeast Asia and India, a statement said, though specific projects or timeframes for the supply were not given. In April, Athein announced plans to build 2GW of PV in the Philippines by the end of this decade.

Risen said it will provide technical support, training and after-sales services to Athein in addition to the modules themselves.

“Risen Energy HJT modules open a new way for us to enhance our ability to meet the growing global demand for clean energy solutions,” said Milan Koev, CEO of Athein. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Athein as we continue to solidify our position as a leader in the renewable energy industry.”

Risen said that its HJT modules offer higher efficiencies and lower degradation rates than traditional solar panels. In the industry-wide technology shift from p-type passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) modules to more efficient tech like tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon), interdigitated back contact (IBC) and HJT, Risen is the only significant module manufacturer committing to GW-scale heterojunction production, according to PV Tech’s market research.

2022 was a big year for Risen Energy; it reported a 56% revenue jump compared with the previous year which was largely driven by its focus on research and development and the solidifying of its HJT production. In September, it secured an ‘A’ rating in PV ModuleTech’s bankability report, alongside fellow SMSL member Canadian Solar.

In the early summer’s flurry of trade shows a number of HJT modules and cells were paraded by the big manufacturers. SNEC and Intersolar in particular saw a lot of tech revelations, with Quanwei, Huasun and JA Solar all showed or discussed HJT products.

Italian energy group Enel has also begun producing HJT modules at its 3Sun factory in Catania, Sicily, and expects the products on the market in 2024.