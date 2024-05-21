Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

RWE Clean Energy buys 599MW of US solar and storage assets

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

DMEGC Solar receives ISO certification for greenhouse gas emissions reporting

News

Location, location, location: how catastrophic risks can shape renewable energy insurance premiums

Features, Guest Blog

RWE Clean Energy buys 599MW of US solar and storage assets

News

Appalachian Power seeks 1.1GW of renewables in new RFP

News

Origis Energy secures US$300 million financing to develop US solar and storage pipeline

News

World Bank, Masdar sign US$159 million financing for 250MW Uzbekistan solar-plus-storage project

News

JinkoSolar gets UL Solutions certification on 2,000 volt module

News

Huasun secures 1GW heterojunction module procurement

News

New research suggests use of ortho-carboranes in perovskite solar cells could improve efficiency to 27.2%

News

US DOE invests US$71 million in thin-film and silicon solar manufacturing projects

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The capacity is spread across three sites in the states of New York, Idaho and Oregon.. Image: RWE

US renewable energy company RWE Clean Energy has acquired 400MW of Solar PV and 199MW of standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) assets from Galehead Development.

The capacity is spread across three sites in the states of New York, Idaho and Oregon. Financial details of the acquisitions were not disclosed. Galehead Development, which sold the assets to RWE, is a greenfield development platform for solar PV, energy storage and wind power projects.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The largest of the sites is the 300MWac Cedar Ridge solar PV project in Blaine County, Idaho, co-located with a 150MW/600MWh four-hour duration BESS. This asset is located within the PacifiCorp region and will “provide regional grid support consistent with PacifiCorp’s resource planning forecasts”, RWE said.

In its 2023 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), Pacificorp – which operates in the Western US – said that it intends to have installed 20GW worth of solar and wind capacity across its markets by 2032.

RWE also acquired the 199MW/796 MWh four-hour duration Remington BESS in Marion County, Oregon. Both Cedar Ridge and Remington expand RWE’s existing footprint in the Pacific Northwest of the US.

Hanson Wood, head of development for utility-scale renewables at RWE Clean Energy said: “RWE is excited to close on our first acquisitions with Galehead, in particular the Remington and Cedar Ridge projects which allow us to expand our presence in the Pacific Northwest market where there is robust demand for low-cost, clean power.”

The smallest of the three assets RWE acquired is the 100MWac Champlain solar project in Washington County, New York, where RWE said that there is growing electricity demand. The site is in the mid-stages of development, though the company did not confirm when it is expected online.

RWE is the US renewables project subsidiary of German energy company RWE Group and was formerly known as Con Edison Clean Energy. The parent company saw its global earnings from solar and wind assets increase significantly last year compared with 2022, rising to around US$1.35 billion. This is largely due to the acquisition of Con Edison (as it was then known) in the US in March 2023, which came with a 24GW project pipeline of solar, storage and wind assets.

In November 2023, RWE Group announced a plan to invest an eye-watering €55 billion (US$60 billion) into its global renewables portfolio through 2030 with a view to adding another 65GW of capacity.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
bess, idaho, new york, oregon, project acquisition, pv power plants, rwe clean energy, solar pv, solar-plus-storage, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Trump win to jeopardise US$1 trillion in US energy investment, says Wood Mackenzie

News

US DOE invests US$71 million in thin-film and silicon solar manufacturing projects

News

SEIA: over quarter of solar systems installed since IRA passage in US

News

PV Price Watch: n-type polysilicon price falls to US$5.5/kg

Features, Editors' Blog

DOC opens AD/CVD investigation into Southeast Asian solar cells

News

FRV enters Finnish market with 600MW solar PV portfolio

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Napa, USA

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
May 22, 2024
London, UK

Solar trackers: rapid installation and algorithmic optimisation

Upcoming Webinars
May 29, 2024
11am (EDT) / 5pm (CEST)

Advancing TOPCon PV Technology: The innovation behind ASTRO N7 and N7s modules

Upcoming Webinars
May 30, 2024
11am (CEST)
© Solar Media Limited 2024