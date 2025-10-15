Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Saatvik Green Energy receives module orders worth US$78 million

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Modules
Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Saatvik Green Energy receives module orders worth US$78 million

News

Australian government approves 141MW solar PV power plant in just 19 days

News

Australia opens Capacity Investment Scheme Tender 7, seeking 5GW of renewables

News

Solar PV curtailment in Chile keeps growing in 2025 – ACERA

News

OCI Holdings Vietnam wafer play exposes critical US solar supply bottleneck

Features, Editors' Blog

PV CellTech USA takeaways: Perovskite, manufacturing bottlenecks and tariffs dominate discussions

Features, Editors' Blog

German IPP wpd starts construction at 140MW French solar project

News

Levanta Renewables to build 166MWp solar-plus-storage project in Philippines

News

India adds 4.9GW residential rooftop solar in H1

News

Apple to back 650MW of European renewable projects in US$600M push

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The order is expected to be completed by June 2026. Image: Saatvik Green Energy.

Indian module manufacturer Saatvik Green Energy, through its subsidiary Saatvik Solar Industries, has secured solar PV module orders worth INR6.89 billion (US$78 million).

The orders include a solar PV module supply contract worth INR500 million, secured directly by Saatvik Green Energy, scheduled to be completed by November 2025. In addition, its wholly owned subsidiary, Saatvik Solar, has received orders totalling INR6.38 billion.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The company will supply high-efficiency solar PV modules to anonymous independent power producers (IPPs) and EPC developers across India, and the order is expected to be completed by June 2026.

“These large repeat orders from leading IPPs and EPCs underline Saatvik’s reputation for delivering quality, scale, and dependability. The cumulative order value of nearly INR6.90 billion further strengthens our revenue visibility and underscores the confidence of our long-term partners,” said Prashant Mathur, CEO, Saatvik Green Energy. 

Founded in 2016, Saatvik Green Energy is an integrated solar energy solutions provider. The company currently operates a 3.8GW module manufacturing capacity, with an additional 1GW under expansion at its Ambala, Haryana facility. Saatvik is also developing a greenfield project in Odisha, which will include 4GW of module and 4.8GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity. 

Recently, the firm secured new solar PV module orders exceeding INR 7 billion (US$84 million), scheduled for delivery within the current financial year. Of this, the parent company received orders worth INR 4.88 billion, while its subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited, secured additional contracts totalling INR 2.19 billion. 

india, pv modules, pv power plants, Saatvik Green Energy, Saatvik Solar, solar pv

Read Next

Image: ACE Power.

Australian government approves 141MW solar PV power plant in just 19 days

October 15, 2025
The Australian government has approved the 141MW Forbes Solar Farm Project in New South Wales in just 19 days, marking one of the fastest environmental approvals on record in the country.
Victoria_government_solar_australia

Australia opens Capacity Investment Scheme Tender 7, seeking 5GW of renewables

October 15, 2025
Australia has opened registrations for Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) Tender 7, which targets 5GW of renewable energy generation capacity across the National Electricity Market (NEM).
Ana Lía Rojas from Chilean trade association ACERA shows how curtailment keeps increasing in Chile this year

Solar PV curtailment in Chile keeps growing in 2025 – ACERA

October 14, 2025
The curtailment of solar PV and wind capacity in Chile has reached 3.2TWh as of August 2025, a slight increase from the same period in 2024.
Image: Unsplash
Premium

OCI Holdings Vietnam wafer play exposes critical US solar supply bottleneck

October 14, 2025
OCI Holdings’ decision this week to buy a Vietnamese solar wafer facility to supply the US solar cell manufacturing industry makes clear the biggest vulnerability facing the sector today.
The project, spanning around 155 hectares, will integrate a battery energy storage system (BESS) and is planned to deliver 175 MWac. Image: Levanta Renewables.

Levanta Renewables to build 166MWp solar-plus-storage project in Philippines

October 14, 2025
Levanta Renewables will develop a 166MWp ground-mounted solar and storage project in the Visayas Islands as part of the Philippines’ Fourth Green Energy Auction. 
Rooftop solar projects in India.

India adds 4.9GW residential rooftop solar in H1

October 14, 2025
India has installed 4.9GW of residential rooftop solar capacity in the first half of 2025, according to a report by IEEFA and JMK Research.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US quietly cancels 6.2GW Nevada solar project

News

T1 Energy buys minority stake in Talon PV in big move for US solar cell manufacturing

News

Solar PV curtailment in Chile keeps growing in 2025 – ACERA

News

Engie and Masdar win bid for 1.5GW Abu Dhabi PV project

News

German IPP wpd starts construction at 140MW French solar project

News

OCI Holdings eyeing US market with 65% stake in 2.7GW Vietnamese solar wafer plant

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 21, 2025
New York, USA

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.