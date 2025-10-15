Saatvik Green Energy receives module orders worth US$78 million

Indian module manufacturer Saatvik Green Energy, through its subsidiary Saatvik Solar Industries, has secured solar PV module orders worth INR6.89 billion (US$78 million).
The orders include a solar PV module supply contract worth INR500 million, secured directly by Saatvik Green Energy, scheduled to be completed by November 2025. In addition, its wholly owned subsidiary, Saatvik Solar, has received orders totalling INR6.38 billion.
The company will supply high-efficiency solar PV modules to anonymous independent power producers (IPPs) and EPC developers across India, and the order is expected to be completed by June 2026.
“These large repeat orders from leading IPPs and EPCs underline Saatvik’s reputation for delivering quality, scale, and dependability. The cumulative order value of nearly INR6.90 billion further strengthens our revenue visibility and underscores the confidence of our long-term partners,” said Prashant Mathur, CEO, Saatvik Green Energy.
Founded in 2016, Saatvik Green Energy is an integrated solar energy solutions provider. The company currently operates a 3.8GW module manufacturing capacity, with an additional 1GW under expansion at its Ambala, Haryana facility. Saatvik is also developing a greenfield project in Odisha, which will include 4GW of module and 4.8GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity.
Recently, the firm secured new solar PV module orders exceeding INR 7 billion (US$84 million), scheduled for delivery within the current financial year. Of this, the parent company received orders worth INR 4.88 billion, while its subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited, secured additional contracts totalling INR 2.19 billion.