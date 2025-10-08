Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Saatvik Green Energy secures solar PV module orders worth INR7 billion

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Modules
Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Responses wanted: Solar & Storage Finance USA to explore sustained appetite for US renewable investments

News

How 35 years of solar evolution in Australia created the ‘world’s most sophisticated grid’

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Scatec’s latest Egypt solar project moves forward with financing agreement

News

Researchers claim efficiency and stability records for triple-junction perovskite solar cell

News

Trump policies to have ‘marginal’ impact on energy transition amid geopolitical disruptions—DNV

News

Saatvik Green Energy secures solar PV module orders worth INR7 billion

News

Australia’s NEM sets minimum demand record as rooftop solar reaches 15GW

News

Frontier Energy plans 1GW solar expansion at Waroona Energy Park in Western Australia

News

Econergy to acquire 155MW solar project in Romania

News

Juniper Green Energy signs 70MW PPA with Tata Power

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Saatvik Green Energy said the new orders with existing EPC and IPP clients reflected confidence in India’s domestic PV manufacturing. Image: Saatvik Green Energy.

Indian module manufacturer Saatvik Green Energy has secured new solar PV module orders worth more than INR7 billion (US$84 million), to be delivered in the current financial year.

The parent company received orders totalling INR4.88 billion, while its material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar, bagged additional contracts worth INR2.19 billion.  

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

While the company did not disclose client names, the orders have been placed by a mix of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms and independent power producers (IPPs) that have previously partnered with Saatvik. 

Prashant Mathur, CEO of Saatvik Green Energy Limited, said the new orders reflect strong confidence in India’s domestic manufacturing capabilities. He added that the company aims to support the country’s clean energy transition by delivering reliable, high-quality solar solutions. Mathur noted that the latest contracts further strengthen Saatvik’s partnerships with leading EPCs and IPPs that value the firm’s technology, scale, and reliability. 

Founded in 2016, Saatvik Solar operates a 3.8GW manufacturing facility in Ambala, comprising three production lines. In December 2024, it launched the N-TOPCon G12R module, offering up to 625Wp output with 132 cells and 16 multi-busbar (MBB) technology. 

Saatvik’s initial public offering last month was oversubscribed more than six times. The draft prospectus for the IPO filed last year set a goal of raising INR11.5 billion (US$137.6 million), the proceeds of which the company said it would use to pay off debts and invest in its 4GW module plant in Odisha.

Saatvik Solar revealed plans to build this and a 4.8GW cell manufacturing plant earlier this year. The integrated plant, developed by subsidiary Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited (SSIPL), is scheduled to see its module line operational by the end of 2026 and the cell line by the end of 2027. 

india, module manufacturers, pv modules, pv power plants, Saatvik Green Energy Limited, Saatvik Solar, solar pv

Read Next

Image: Smart Energy Council.
Premium

How 35 years of solar evolution in Australia created the ‘world’s most sophisticated grid’

October 8, 2025
PV Talk: Smart Energy Council's Nigel Morris reflects on how Australia has become a global testbed for distributed solar and storage innovation.
It will supply power to Egypt Aluminium, the country’s largest industrial electricity consumer. Image: Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, Egypt.

Scatec’s latest Egypt solar project moves forward with financing agreement

October 8, 2025
Officials from Norway and Egypt have agreed provisional terms for the financing of the Dandara solar park in Egypt, which is being built and operated by Norwegian IPP Scatec.
University of Sydney perovskite research.

Researchers claim efficiency and stability records for triple-junction perovskite solar cell

October 8, 2025
University of Sydney scientists have created the largest and most efficient triple-junction perovskite-perovskite-silicon solar cell on record.
Image: Climate Council.

Australia’s NEM sets minimum demand record as rooftop solar reaches 15GW

October 8, 2025
Australia's NEM achieved a new minimum operational demand record of 9,666MW, marking a 4% decrease from the previous record.
Frontier Energy's Bristol Springs solar project will have a power capacity of 114MW. Image: Frontier Energy

Frontier Energy plans 1GW solar expansion at Waroona Energy Park in Western Australia

October 8, 2025
Frontier Energy plans to expand its Waroona Renewable Energy Project into a renewable energy precinct by 2031, targeting up to 1GW solar.
Econergy's Oradea project in Romania.

Econergy to acquire 155MW solar project in Romania

October 7, 2025
Econergy will acquire 100% stake in the 155MW Ratesti solar project in Romania, further expanding its European renewable energy portfolio.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Econergy to acquire 155MW solar project in Romania

News

BlackRock reportedly poised to buy AES Corporation

News

Genesis Energy and FRV Australia dissolve solar development partnership in New Zealand

News

Over-voltage triggered Iberian blackout – report

News

How Talon PV plans to crack America’s TOPCon solar cell challenge

News, Features, Interviews

SMA Solar to cut 350 more jobs

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 21, 2025
New York, USA

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.