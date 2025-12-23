Subscribe To Premium
Saatvik Solar secures solar module order worth US$54.2 million

By Shreeyashi Ojha
December 23, 2025
Modules, Manufacturing
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

The PV Review, 2025: China tackles module oversupply, creating cautious optimism ahead of 2026

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

134MWdc solar project in North Macedonia backed by EBRD and KfW

News

Solar cybersecurity goes ‘mainstream’: SolarPower Europe chair talks cybersecurity trends in 2025 and 2026

Features, Interviews

ArcelorMittal commits US$903 million to three solar, wind and energy storage projects in India 

News

Researchers tackle TOPCon ‘efficiency-cost-bifaciliaty trilemma’

News

China files WTO solar subsidy complaint against India

News

European Energy wins approval for 1.1GW solar project in Australia

News

Emmvee expands manufacturing with 2.5GW 6GW module line, announces 6GW solar cell and module facility

News

The PV Review, 2025: A year of performance and reliability issues for TOPCon and n-type solar PV modules

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads
The order is scheduled to be delivered by December 2026. Image: Saatvik Green Energy.

Indian module manufacturer Saatvik Green Energy, through its subsidiary Saatvik Solar Industries, has secured solar PV module orders worth INR4.8 billion (US$54.2 million). 

According to Saatvik, the order has been placed by an undisclosed independent power producer (IPP) and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. The order is scheduled to be delivered by December 2026. 

Prashant Mathur, CEO of Saatvik Green Energy, said the order underscored Saatvik’s manufacturing capabilities, quality standards and execution reliability, adding that domestically produced solar modules are vital for India’s energy security and clean-energy ambitions. 

Founded in 2016, Saatvik Green Energy currently operates 3.8GW of annual nameplate module manufacturing capacity, with an additional 1GW under expansion at its Ambala, Haryana facility. Saatvik is also developing a greenfield project in Odisha, which will include 4GW of module and 4.8GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity.     

Saatvik has continued to receive several module orders in recent months. The company recently secured solar PV module orders worth INR1.77 billion (US$19.9 million) from undisclosed IPPs and EPC firms. 

In November 2025, it booked INR2.99 billion (US$33.7 million) in new orders, with deliveries scheduled between December 2025 and March 2026. 

Earlier, Saatvik signed module contracts worth INR6.89 billion (US$78 million), including INR500 million at the parent level and INR6.38 billion through its subsidiary, Saatvik Solar. 

In the same month, the group also secured more than INR7 billion (US$84 million) in additional orders for delivery within the financial year, with INR4.88 billion booked by the parent company and INR2.19 billion by Saatvik Solar, primarily from repeat EPC and IPP customers. 

Bitola III solar project is expected to generate 180.9GWh of renewable electricity annually. Image: EBRD

134MWdc solar project in North Macedonia backed by EBRD and KfW

December 23, 2025
EBRD and KfW will provide €87 million (US$102.2 million) in debt financing for a 134MWdc solar project in North Macedonia.
According to the company, once completed, the projects will double ArcelorMittal’s renewable energy capacity in India to 2GW. Image: ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal commits US$903 million to three solar, wind and energy storage projects in India 

December 23, 2025
ArcelorMittal is investing INR81 billion (US$903 million) in three renewable energy projects across three states in India.
World Trade Organization

China files WTO solar subsidy complaint against India

December 22, 2025
The Chinese government has lodged a complaint against India with the World Trade Organization over alleged subsidies to its solar industry.
The financing, led by SEB Lithuania and Swedbank Lithuania, will support three renewable energy assets.

European Energy wins approval for 1.1GW solar project in Australia

December 22, 2025
European Energy has secured approval for its 1.1GW Upper Calliope solar project in Queensland near Gladstone, Australia. 
The modules will be manufactured at Emmvee’s facilities in Dabaspet and Sulibele, Karnataka and installed at KPI Green’s facility in the western state of Gujarat, India. Image: Emmvee.

Emmvee expands manufacturing with 2.5GW 6GW module line, announces 6GW solar cell and module facility

December 22, 2025
Emmvee, through its subsidiary Emmvee Energy, has begun operations at its 2.5GW solar module manufacturing plant in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
TS_Orange Grove Project Photo

Preventing voltage drops through strategic eBOS design

December 22, 2025
As utility-scale solar projects grow, managing voltage drops remains a critical challenge for EPCs and system designers. Jason Coleman of Terrasmart explores how optimising eBOS architecture offers a solution while delivering cost savings.
China files WTO solar subsidy complaint against India

News

BayWa r.e. sells 46MW floating solar PV plant in the Netherlands

News

Emmvee expands manufacturing with 2.5GW 6GW module line, announces 6GW solar cell and module facility

News

The PV Review, 2025: A year of performance and reliability issues for TOPCon and n-type solar PV modules

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

European Energy wins approval for 1.1GW solar project in Australia

News

Altus Power expands US footprint with 234MW multi-state solar deal

News

