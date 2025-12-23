Saatvik Solar secures solar module order worth US$54.2 million

Indian module manufacturer Saatvik Green Energy, through its subsidiary Saatvik Solar Industries, has secured solar PV module orders worth INR4.8 billion (US$54.2 million).
According to Saatvik, the order has been placed by an undisclosed independent power producer (IPP) and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. The order is scheduled to be delivered by December 2026.
Prashant Mathur, CEO of Saatvik Green Energy, said the order underscored Saatvik’s manufacturing capabilities, quality standards and execution reliability, adding that domestically produced solar modules are vital for India’s energy security and clean-energy ambitions.
Founded in 2016, Saatvik Green Energy currently operates 3.8GW of annual nameplate module manufacturing capacity, with an additional 1GW under expansion at its Ambala, Haryana facility. Saatvik is also developing a greenfield project in Odisha, which will include 4GW of module and 4.8GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity.
Saatvik has continued to receive several module orders in recent months. The company recently secured solar PV module orders worth INR1.77 billion (US$19.9 million) from undisclosed IPPs and EPC firms.
In November 2025, it booked INR2.99 billion (US$33.7 million) in new orders, with deliveries scheduled between December 2025 and March 2026.
Earlier, Saatvik signed module contracts worth INR6.89 billion (US$78 million), including INR500 million at the parent level and INR6.38 billion through its subsidiary, Saatvik Solar.
In the same month, the group also secured more than INR7 billion (US$84 million) in additional orders for delivery within the financial year, with INR4.88 billion booked by the parent company and INR2.19 billion by Saatvik Solar, primarily from repeat EPC and IPP customers.