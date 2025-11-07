Subscribe To Premium
Saatvik Green Energy secures solar PV module orders worth INR2.99 billion 

By Shreeyashi Ojha
November 7, 2025
Modules, Manufacturing
Southeast Asia & Oceania, Asia & Oceania

News

US includes silicon, tellurium on list of critical minerals

News

Lawmakers call for EU-wide Chinese inverter restrictions, decry ‘energy security risks’

News

Alantra Solar bags €355 million for Italy PV portfolio

News

Matrix Renewables, SOLV Energy power 284MW PV plant in Texas

News

Apple’s inaugural Australian solar deal covers 108MW Victorian project

News

Energy retailer Flow Power signs offtake deal with 400MW Stubbo Solar project in Australia

News

Italy NZIA auction closes with 1.8GW solar requests, France awards C&I PV tender

News

SolarEdge ships 1.47GW of inverters in Q3 amid optimism for C&I sales

News

Chinese polysilicon producers see improved profits, module makers still struggling

News
These are repeat orders and will be scheduled to be executed between December 2025 and March 2026. Image: Saatvik Green Energy.

Indian module manufacturer Saatvik Green Energy, through its subsidiary Saatvik Solar Industries, has secured solar PV module orders worth INR2.99 billion (US$33.7 million). 

According to the firm, the deals have been placed by three undisclosed Indian independent power producers (IPP) and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies. These are repeat orders and are scheduled to be executed between December 2025 and March 2026.

PV Tech reached out to Saatvik Green Energy for more details on the supply deal and the combined amount it will supply.

“They come on the back of a robust first half of FY26, where we have significantly strengthened our manufacturing base and broadened our product portfolio,” said Prashant Mathur, CEO of Saatvik Green Energy. 

“As India accelerates its renewable energy deployment, bankable partners with dependable supply chains become critical. Saatvik and its material subsidiary are firmly positioned in that space, expanding capacities, and disciplined delivery to support our customers’ ambitious project timelines across the country,” added Mathur.

Founded in 2016, Saatvik Green Energy is an integrated solar energy solutions provider. The company currently operates a 3.8GW annual nameplate module manufacturing capacity, with an additional 1GW under expansion at its Ambala, Haryana facility. Saatvik is also developing a greenfield project in Odisha, which will include 4GW of module and 4.8GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity. 

Recently, Saatvik Green Energy secured solar PV module orders worth INR6.89 billion (US$78 million). The deals included a direct INR500 million contract to be completed by November 2025, while its subsidiary, Saatvik Solar, received INR6.38 billion in orders. The company supplied high-efficiency modules to undisclosed IPPs and EPC developers across India, with completion expected by June 2026. 

india, module supply agreement, pv modules, pv power plants, Saatvik Green Energy Limited, Saatvik Solar, solar pv

