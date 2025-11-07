Saatvik Green Energy secures solar PV module orders worth INR2.99 billion 

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

PV Tech reached out to Saatvik Green Energy for more details on the supply deal and the combined amount it will supply.

“They come on the back of a robust first half of FY26, where we have significantly strengthened our manufacturing base and broadened our product portfolio,” said Prashant Mathur, CEO of Saatvik Green Energy.

“As India accelerates its renewable energy deployment, bankable partners with dependable supply chains become critical. Saatvik and its material subsidiary are firmly positioned in that space, expanding capacities, and disciplined delivery to support our customers’ ambitious project timelines across the country,” added Mathur.

Founded in 2016, Saatvik Green Energy is an integrated solar energy solutions provider. The company currently operates a 3.8GW annual nameplate module manufacturing capacity, with an additional 1GW under expansion at its Ambala, Haryana facility. Saatvik is also developing a greenfield project in Odisha, which will include 4GW of module and 4.8GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity.

Recently, Saatvik Green Energy secured solar PV module orders worth INR6.89 billion (US$78 million). The deals included a direct INR500 million contract to be completed by November 2025, while its subsidiary, Saatvik Solar, received INR6.38 billion in orders. The company supplied high-efficiency modules to undisclosed IPPs and EPC developers across India, with completion expected by June 2026.