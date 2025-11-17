Saatvik Solar secures PV module orders worth US$19.9 million 

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Prashant Mathur, CEO of Saatvik Green Energy, said the INR1.77 billion addition boosts order book visibility for the coming quarters and highlights growing demand for Saatvik’s high-efficiency modules.

Founded in 2016, Saatvik Green Energy currently operates 3.8GW of annual nameplate module manufacturing capacity, with an additional 1GW under expansion at its Ambala, Haryana facility. Saatvik is also developing a greenfield project in Odisha, which will include 4GW of module and 4.8GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity.

In the past few months, Saatvik Solar has secured multiple solar PV module orders from several repeat EPC partners and IPPs.

In November 2025, the company received INR2.99 billion (US$33.7 million) in new orders, scheduled for delivery between December 2025 and March 2026.

Previously, Saatvik signed INR6.89 billion (US$78 million) in module orders, including a direct INR500 million contract for the parent company and INR6.38 billion for its subsidiary, Saatvik Solar.

Additionally, in the same month, Saatvik Green Energy secured over INR7 billion (US$84 million) in new module orders for delivery within the financial year. The parent company booked INR4.88 billion, while its subsidiary, Saatvik Solar, added INR2.19 billion. The orders, from repeat EPC and IPP clients, were not attributed to specific names.