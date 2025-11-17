Subscribe To Premium
Saatvik Solar secures PV module orders worth US$19.9 million 

By Shreeyashi Ojha
November 17, 2025
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Saatvik Solar secures PV module orders worth US$19.9 million 

These orders have been placed by undisclosed independent power producers (IPPs) and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies. Image: Saatvik Green Energy.

Indian module manufacturer Saatvik Green Energy, through its subsidiary Saatvik Solar Industries, has signed solar PV module orders worth INR1.77 billion (US$19.9 million). 

According to Saatvik, these orders have been placed by an undisclosed independent power producers (IPPs) and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies. The timeline for the order was not disclosed. 

 Prashant Mathur, CEO of Saatvik Green Energy, said the INR1.77 billion addition boosts order book visibility for the coming quarters and highlights growing demand for Saatvik’s high-efficiency modules. 

Founded in 2016, Saatvik Green Energy currently operates 3.8GW of annual nameplate module manufacturing capacity, with an additional 1GW under expansion at its Ambala, Haryana facility. Saatvik is also developing a greenfield project in Odisha, which will include 4GW of module and 4.8GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity.   

In the past few months, Saatvik Solar has secured multiple solar PV module orders from several repeat EPC partners and IPPs. 

In November 2025, the company received INR2.99 billion (US$33.7 million) in new orders, scheduled for delivery between December 2025 and March 2026.  

Previously, Saatvik signed INR6.89 billion (US$78 million) in module orders, including a direct INR500 million contract for the parent company and INR6.38 billion for its subsidiary, Saatvik Solar. 

Additionally, in the same month, Saatvik Green Energy secured over INR7 billion (US$84 million) in new module orders for delivery within the financial year. The parent company booked INR4.88 billion, while its subsidiary, Saatvik Solar, added INR2.19 billion. The orders, from repeat EPC and IPP clients, were not attributed to specific names. 

india, pv modules, pv power plants, Saatvik Solar, supply deal

Read Next

The inauguration took place at the 113 acre project site, where Jakson announced an investment of over INR80 billion (US$912 million) for the facility. Image: Jakson Group.

Jakson Group begins construction of 6GW integrated solar manufacturing plant in India

November 17, 2025
Jakson Group has started Phase 1 construction of its 6GW integrated solar ingot, wafer, cell and module manufacturing facility at Maksi, Madhya Pradesh.
Solar panels in India.

Grid gaps and tender complexity put pressure on India’s 500GW roadmap

November 17, 2025
India’s race to 500GW is being slowed by critical grid bottlenecks, NTPC PMI’s Abhinav Jindal told PV Tech.
A First Solar manufacturing facility.

First Solar to build new 3.7GW module facility in South Carolina

November 17, 2025
US solar module manufacturer First Solar will build a new production facility in the state of South Carolina, which will bring its US nameplate manufacturing capacity to 17.7GW by 2027.
Deputy general manager at NTPC’s PMI, Abhinav Jindal says India’s clean-energy transition is accelerating despite structural challenges, and with coordinated reform and rapid capacity growth, the country is on track to become a global renewable energy leader by COP33. Image: Abhinav Jindal.
Premium

India’s renewable reckoning: grid gaps, tender failures and the road to 500GW

November 17, 2025
PV Talk: India’s race to 500GW of clean energy is being slowed by critical bottlenecks. NTPC PMI’s deputy general manager Abhinav Jindal tells Shreeyashi Ojha what steps India must urgently take to stay on track with its 2030 targets.
acciona-energia_Malgarida_2-768x432

Acciona Energia to add 1GWh BESS to Chile solar PV plant

November 14, 2025
Spain-based developer Acciona Energia will add a gigawatt-hour-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) at its 238MWp Malgarida solar PV plant in Chile.
Lightsource bp's Grants and Bluewater solar project in New Mexico.

Lightsource bp breaks ground on 330MWp Valle 3 and 4 solar cluster in Spain

November 14, 2025
Lightsource bp has started construction on its 330MWp Valle 3 and 4 project in Wamba, Valladolid, in the Castilla y Leon region of Spain. 
