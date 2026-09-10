Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Safe harbour surge sees US add 11.4GW new solar PV in Q2 2026

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

PV Chart of the Week: European inverter manufacturing forecast to increase in 2027 as utilisation rate drops

Features, Editors' Blog

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

Cox secures financing for 75.2MW solar project in Guatemala

News

Tongwei unveils TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 module targeting premium residential solar market

Interviews

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

News

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A solar project in the US.
The additions were driven ‘almost entirely’ by the utility-scale solar sector, SEIA’s report said. Image: Unsplash.

The US added 11.4GW of solar PV capacity in Q2 2026, a 45% year-on-year increase, according to data from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

The additions were driven “almost entirely” by the utility-scale solar sector, SEIA’s report said, which added 9.6GW between the start of April and July. This was a 61% year-on-year (YoY) increase and a 54% increase from Q1 2026.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Residential PV installations were 995MW, down 12% YoY; corporate and industrial (C&I) additions were 638MW, up 11%; and 231MW of community solar was installed, a 14% decline compared with the same period last year.

The concentration on utility-scale developments was a direct response to the Trump administration’s phaseout of tax credits for renewable energy deployments from 4 July 2026 and the “safe harbour” period that requires projects are placed in service.

The changes were the biggest story in US solar over late 2025 and the first half of 2026, and triggered a rush of projects either reaching operations or beginning construction to secure grandfathered access to the investment and production tax credits (ITC/PTC). As such, it is reasonable to expect that utility-scale solar additions will remain high in the US for the rest of the year, though there are headwinds around permitting and other barriers to deployment.

“Robust project pipelines and the build out of safe-harbored capacity will sustain roughly 44GWdc of annual capacity through 2031,” said Caitlin Connelly, senior analyst at Wood Mackenzie, which co-authored the report with SEIA. “However, permitting and the post-ITC transition remain significant headwinds.

You can read PV Tech’s coverage of the tax credit changes and safe harbour mechanisms here, including deep-dives on strategies for securing ITC eligibility and new procurement tactics in the industry.

SEIA said that the US now has enough operating solar capacity to power around 50 million US homes—just under 300GW. Over 70% of all new US electricity-generation capacity added in the first half of 2026 was solar PV and energy storage capacity, SEIA said, with solar accounting for 45% on its own.  

“Solar and storage have grown to a scale most Americans have yet to fully realise and we simply can’t meet America’s growing energy needs without these technologies,”said SEIA CEO Tim Pawlenty.

A report from financial advisory firm Lazard found that solar PV continues to offer the cheapest electricity in the US despite the impacts of tariffs and policy changes.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
More Info
pv power plants, safe harbour, seia, solar pv, us

Read Next

TurningPoint Energy (TPE) has energised a 2.1MWac community solar project in Georgetown, Delaware.

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

October 1, 2026
TurningPoint Energy has energised a 2.1MWac community solar project in Georgetown, Delaware, third of six in 30MWdc portfolio.
The US Senate building.

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

October 1, 2026
A US Senate bill proposing to speed up the permitting process for energy projects has received a mixed response from clean energy industry and advocacy groups.
Cox’s 75.2MWp Chiquimulilla solar project in Guatemala, expected to generate 167,600MWh of renewable electricity annually.

Cox secures financing for 75.2MW solar project in Guatemala

October 1, 2026
Spanish energy and water infrastructure group Cox has secured financing for a 75.2MWp solar project in Guatemala.
Tongwei SSL
Sponsored

Tongwei unveils TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 module targeting premium residential solar market

October 1, 2026
To explore the technology, design philosophy, and real-world implications of this latest innovation, we spoke with Zander Yuan, Director of Product & Technology at Tongwei Solar.
The project will span approximately 3,519 acres across 184 parcels of privately owned land in southeastern Kern County. Image: Terra-Gen via LinkedIn.

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

September 30, 2026
Kern County has approved US independent power producer (IPP) Terra-Gen’s 600MW solar and 4GWh battery storage project near California City.
The acquisition expands Exus Renewables North America’s development pipeline across Wisconsin and Louisiana. Image: Exus Renewables via LinkedIn.

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

September 30, 2026
Exus Renewables North America has acquired a four-project solar portfolio totalling 715MWp from ibV Energy Partners.
Newsletter

Most Read

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News

Rezolv Energy secures €561 million financing for Europe’s largest solar PV plant

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Factory Built, Field Ready: How Engineered EBOS Reduce Labour, Schedule Risk and Install Errors

Upcoming Webinars
October 14, 2026
2pm EST

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

Solar & Storage Finance Europe

Solar Media Events
February 2, 2027
London, UK