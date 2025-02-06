Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Samsung C&T seeks approval for 250MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Samsung C&T seeks approval for 250MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

News

Potentia Energy secures 1.2GW renewable energy portfolio in Australia

News

Data centres will be one part of ‘moderate’ electricity demand growth in Europe

News

CIGS-perovskite tandem cell hits record 24.6% efficiency

News

Are steel module frames set to replace aluminium as the PV industry standard?

Features, Interviews

Turkey awards 800MW solar PV in latest auction

News

Trump 2.0 energy policies: what they mean for solar

Guest Blog

Enphase Energy 2024 revenues fall despite Q4 uptick

News

Asset managers need to be ‘dealt into the poker game’ to maximise the value of European solar assets

News

Pan-European solar portfolios have become ‘narrow and deep’

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The project becomes the latest solar-plus-storage site to be added to the EPBC Act. Image: Samsung Renewable Energy.

Samsung C&T Renewable Energy Australia, a regional energy division of South Korea’s Samsung Group, has submitted a 250MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales to the Australian government’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.

Named the Romani Solar Farm, the project includes a 250MW solar PV power plant with a co-located 150MW/600MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) on site. Alongside this, a separate standalone 200MW/800MWh BESS is also being proposed as part of the project.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

According to documents submitted as part of the EPBC Act application, the solar-plus-storage site would connect to the National Electricity Market (NEM) via a connection with the Project EnergyConnect, an interconnector between the power grids of New South Wales and South Australia that is currently under construction.

Project EnergyConnect is being pursued via a partnership between transmission operators ElectraNet and Transgrid, and aims to deliver an 800MW interconnector between the power grids of South Australia and New South Wales, with an added connection to Victoria. Construction started in 2022, and it is anticipated to be completed in July 2027, having been delayed.

Samsung C&T Renewable Energy Australia has proposed to build a new 330kV transmission line, or use an existing 220kV transmission line, for the Romani project.

The plant will be located in Booroorban, in the Riverina Murray region, around 618km south of Sydney, the state capital. The project will sit across around 1,810 hectares, with the solar plant to cover an area of 430 hectares.

Samsung C&T, oriented towards the construction of large-scale projects, has a global presence in the renewable energy and storage market through various partnerships.

One such partnership is with Australian power and communications infrastructure provider Genus. The company, in a joint venture with Samsung C&T, was awarded three contracts for the engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and commissioning for the balance of plant scope and BESS installation for a 600MW/1,600MWh BESS as part of the Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub (MREH) in Victoria.

Solar PV in the EPBC Act

The EPBC queue, administered by the federal government, aims to protect nationally threatened species and ecological communities. Approval must be received before a project can be developed.

Several solar-plus-storage projects have been submitted to the EPBC queue in recent months, including French energy major TotalEnergies’ 320MW Middlebrook solar-plus-storage project in Tamworth, northeast New South Wales and Acen Australia’s 320MW Deeargee solar PV power plant.

One of the latest solar PV projects to have been submitted to the act is Spanish solar developer X-Elio’s 720MW North Burnett Renewable Energy Hub in Queensland. The project features a 4-hour duration 720MW/2,880MWh BESS co-located with the solar PV power plant.

Should X-Elio secure the necessary approvals for the project, the developer expects construction to last around 36 months. The project is expected to have an operational life of 30 years. At the end of its life, the power plant will either be decommissioned or repowered with new solar equipment.

In December 2024, the Australian trade association Clean Energy Investor Group scrutinised the EPBC Act, arguing that the length of time required to make a decision had doubled from 2021 to 2023.

According to the group representing Australian and global renewable energy investors, the average decision-making period for controlled actions requiring comprehensive environmental assessments increased from 62 days in 2021 to 136 days in 2023.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, energy storage, EPBC, EPBC Act, new south wales, pv power plants, samsung, samsung c&t, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

Image: Potentia Energy.

Potentia Energy secures 1.2GW renewable energy portfolio in Australia

February 6, 2025
Potentia Energy is set to acquire controlling stakes in a 1.2GW renewable energy generation and energy storage portfolio in Australia.
sfi pic

Data centres will be one part of ‘moderate’ electricity demand growth in Europe

February 5, 2025
Europe will see “moderate” electricity demand increase in the coming years, despite the global growth of data centres and AI.
Donald_Trump_credit-gage-skidmore-wikimedia-commons-768x512

Trump 2.0 energy policies: what they mean for solar

February 5, 2025
Though Donald Trump's executive orders have created uncertainty for US solar, growth will continue, write Bob Moczulewski and Joel Laubenstein.
Image: Canopy Power Australia.

Ocean Sun to bring floating solar PV to Australia via new partnership

February 5, 2025
Floating solar PV in Australia has received a boost, as Canopy Power Australia and Ocean Sun, a Norwegian company specialising in floating solar technology, revealed a strategic partnership yesterday (4 February).
SFIEU 2025 panel.

Hybridisation and storage co-location key to strengthening revenue in European solar

February 4, 2025
Growing hybridisation and co-location of renewable power projects and storage facilities could strengthen revenue in Europe’s power sector.
Image: Photon Energy Group

Photon Energy to manage 101MW Hungarian PV

February 4, 2025
Photon signed the contract with EDP Renováveis (EDPR), the Portuguese energy utility and project developer.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Data centres will be one part of ‘moderate’ electricity demand growth in Europe

News

SEIA: US annual module manufacturing capacity passes 50GW

News

Goldman Sachs spin-out MN8 Energy bags US$612 million for US PV portfolio

News

Trump 2.0 energy policies: what they mean for solar

Guest Blog

Enphase Energy 2024 revenues fall despite Q4 uptick

News

Turkey awards 800MW solar PV in latest auction

News

Upcoming Events

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.