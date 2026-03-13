Scatec, Aeolus bring 60MW solar plant online in Tunisia

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

“With Sidi Bouzid now in operation, we are establishing a strong foothold in Tunisia’s renewable energy market. The project is proof of our ability to scale in new geographies through competitive tenders, trusted partnerships, and our integrated business model,” says Terje Pilskog, CEO of Scatec.

Scatec partnered with Aeolus to develop 120MW of solar PV in Tunisia. The deal covered two 60MW plants – Sidi Bouzid and Tozeur – with Scatec holding 51% and Aeolus 49%.

The €79 million (US$90 million) expansion plan was financed through non-recourse project debt, concessional loans, and partner equity, with financial close secured via €25 million (US$27.3 million) in funding from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Proparco.

The 60MW Tozeur solar plant is also progressing towards commercial operation, expected in H1 2026. Together, the Sidi Bouzid and Tozeur plants are projected to deliver around 288GWh of renewable electricity per year.

Scatec holds a 51% stake in the projects, with Aeolus owning the remaining 49%, and will manage both Operations & Maintenance (O&M) and Asset Management (AM) activities. Both projects were awarded through a government tender.