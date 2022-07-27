Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Scatec ramps up PV project development after earnings dip

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Scatec ramps up PV project development after earnings dip

News

Solar wafer, cell prices rise as reports suggest state intervention could be near

News

Hecate Energy secures permit for New York’s ‘largest’ solar project

News

Europe facing solar ‘implementation gap’ as Ember calls for installs to double

News

Opdenergy secures US$355m for 605MW Spain PV portfolio

News

‘A step in the wrong direction’: US utility-scale solar deployment fell 53% in Q2

News

Enphase almost doubles revenue in Europe amid rising interest in home electrification

News

Universal Solar bids to solve PV supply chain constraints with Panama module facility

News

Octopus Energy raises US$550m to invest in renewables-enabling tech

News

Lightsource bp signs 15-year PPA with energy trader for PV project in Brazil

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Scatec has started construction of solar PV plants in South Africa, Brazil and Pakistan during Q2 2022. Image: Scatec.

Independent power producer (IPP) Scatec has ramped up project development activity after witnessing its earnings fall by nearly 14% year-on-year.

Higher power sales activities in the Philippines have partially offset lower revenues in Ukraine which had the firm’s opening quarter results.

The IPP recorded revenues of NOK1,130 billion (US$115.16 million) in the second quarter of 2022, up from NOK1,007 million in Q2 2021. But earnings fell by nearly 14% from NOK601 to NOK517 million (US$52.53 million).

In the second quarter Scatec ramped up solar project development as it started construction of a 540MW solar PV co-located with 1,1100MWh battery storage in South Africa, a 531MW solar plant in Brazil and progressed a 150MW solar plant in Pakistan.

The company’s backlog has decreased from 1.7GW in Q1 2022 to less than 1GW at the end of Q2, with its current portfolio consisting of 3.3GW of renewable assets in operation and a pipeline of 14.7GW, up 2.5GW from Q2 2021.

Furthermore, the IPP’s power-to-X activities have progressed, Scatec having now moved its 100MW electrolyser green hydrogen project in Egypt into backlog. The project, which is set to have a production capacity of one million tonnes of green ammonia annually, will be powered by 260MW of solar and wind power.

Terje Pilskog, CEO at Scatec, said: “Going forward, our top priority is to ramp up construction activities, optimise returns of our backlog projects and continue to mature our pipeline.”

Scatec reviewed its guidance for 2022 with an increased EBITDA of NOK2.5-2.7 billion, up NOK150 million, reflecting currency exchange rates as per the end of the second quarter.

The IPP expects power production to reach 1,060-1,160GWh during Q3 2022, with a 25% above average production in the Philippines in the next three months.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
brazil, financial results, green hydrogen, independent power producer, ipp, pakistan, scatec, solar pv, south africa

Read Next

Europe facing solar ‘implementation gap’ as Ember calls for installs to double

July 27, 2022
European countries need to double the pace of solar PV installations if the continent is to keep pace with its climate commitments, new research from Ember has revealed.

Enphase almost doubles revenue in Europe amid rising interest in home electrification

July 27, 2022
Microinverter supplier Enphase Energy almost doubled its Q2 2022 revenue year-on-year as homeowner demand for self-consumption increases on the back of rising energy prices.

Lightsource bp signs 15-year PPA with energy trader for PV project in Brazil

July 26, 2022
Solar developer Lightsource bp has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with energy trader América Energia for an under-construction PV plant in the Brazilian state of Ceará.

South Africa unveils solar FiT and licensing exemptions in response to energy crisis

July 26, 2022
South Africa's government has unveiled a raft of measures to bolster renewables deployment in the country as it responds to is energy crisis.

Ørsted acquires European onshore renewables developer Ostwind

July 25, 2022
Renewables developer Ørsted has entered into an agreement with German developer Ostwind to acquire 100% of its equity interest.

Iberdrola signs US$562m EIB loan to finance 1.8GW Spanish renewables portfolio

July 25, 2022
The European Investment Bank and Iberdrola have signed a €550 million green loan to boost solar PV and wind projects in Spain.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

First Solar signs 500MW solar module supply deal with Akuo Solar

News

Octopus Energy raises US$550m to invest in renewables-enabling tech

News

Universal Solar bids to solve PV supply chain constraints with Panama module facility

News

Ørsted acquires European onshore renewables developer Ostwind

News

South Africa unveils solar FiT and licensing exemptions in response to energy crisis

News

Q&A: Growatt’s Lisa Zhang discusses the evolution of modern inverters alongside EV charging and home energy systems

Guest Blog, Interviews

Upcoming Events

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Madrid, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022