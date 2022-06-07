Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Scatec signs PPAs for solar-plus-storage projects in South Africa

By Cameron Murray
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Africa, Africa & Middle East

Latest

Scatec signs PPAs for solar-plus-storage projects in South Africa

News

A very British solar renaissance

Featured Articles, Features

Canadian Solar sells 70% stake in 738MWp of PV projects in Brazil

News

C&I solar investor True Green Capital raises US$660m for new fund

News

Solar polysilicon price jumps again as PV wafer prices resist rise

News

Exclusive: Mytilineos developing 750MW+ of solar PV in Chile

News

Jinchen secures 2.5GW module manufacturing equipment deal from Adani

News

Masdar to develop up to 10GW of renewables in Azerbaijan in two phase agreement

News

New York announces 2.4GW of PV plants, some paired with energy storage

News

SMA plots major solar inverter manufacturing capacity expansion

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The 258MW Upington project in South Africa’s Northern Cape province. Image: Scatec.

Independent power producer Scatec has signed power purchase agreements (PPA) for three co-located solar and storage projects in South Africa that include 540MW of PV capacity.

The Norway-based company has signed the PPAs for the three Kenhardt projects in Northern Cape. They will provide dispatchable energy resources to grid operator ESKOM to help reduce shortfalls in capacity on the grid, procured under the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP).

Scatec’s three projects, which pair 540MW of solar PV with 1.1GWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity, will provide 150MW of dispatchable energy from 5 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. The BESS will enable the flexible dispatch of energy and allow ESKOM and Scatec to reduce the size of the grid connection needed to integrate the new resources.

They are the only fully renewable resources awarded PPAs under the RMIPPPP tender, and will provide power under a 20-year agreement. Scatec will cover all engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), operation & maintenance (O&M) and asset management services for the projects.

Financial close is expected within 60 days of the PPA signature date (2 June) and construction will begin thereafter although an expected commissioning date hasn’t been revealed. When Scatec was awarded preferred bidder status, the resources were expected to be up and running by the middle of this year.

For more on this story, visit sister site Energy-Storage.news.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
auctions and tenders, bess, eskom, ipp, ppa, scatec, solar-plus-storage, south africa

Read Next

New York announces 2.4GW of PV plants, some paired with energy storage

June 6, 2022
New York has awarded 22 large-scale solar projects contracts as part of the state’s largest land-based procurement of renewables to date.

PROJECT ROUND-UP: BNZ plans 49MWp plant in Portugal, Centrica signs VPPA in Spain

June 2, 2022
A round-up of the latest solar project news, as BNZ enters Portugal, Centrica pens a VPPA with Matrix Renewables in Spain and a 73MW plant in California is completed.

Soltec backing IPP switch, vertical integration to offset supply chain risks

June 1, 2022
Solar tracker manufacturer and project developer Soltec has created a new asset management unit to mitigate risks in the value chain, as it continues efforts to overcome supply headwinds.

Hydro Rein, GIG to develop solar-wind hybrid in Brazil

June 1, 2022
Norwegian renewables developer Hydro Rein and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) are to collaborate on a hybrid solar-wind project in Brazil.

Solar wins 166MW in latest Brazilian renewables auction

May 31, 2022
Solar projects worth 166MW of capacity have won out in Brazil's latest renewables auction, energy regulator EPE has confirmed.

Savannah Energy pens deal to develop up to 400MW of solar PV in Chad

May 30, 2022
British energy company Savannah Energy has signed an agreement with the government of Chad for the development of up to 500MW of utility-scale renewables.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Biden to waive Southeast Asia solar import tariffs for two years

News

Solar polysilicon price jumps again as PV wafer prices resist rise

News

Inside JinkoSolar’s bid to steal a TOPCon march on its PV manufacturing rivals

Features, Interviews

Exclusive: Mytilineos developing 750MW+ of solar PV in Chile

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: BNZ plans 49MWp plant in Portugal, Centrica signs VPPA in Spain

News

TOPCon, heterojunction and BIPV: The year so far in major solar module launches and innovations

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Renewable Energy Trading Summit

Solar Media Events
June 7, 2022
Leonardo Royal London City, London, UK

Inside the empirical data analysis supporting the global adoption of ultra-high power PV modules

Upcoming Webinars
June 9, 2022
2:00 PM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas
© Solar Media Limited 2021