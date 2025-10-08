Scatec’s latest Egypt solar project moves forward with financing agreement

In March 2025, Scatec signed a 25-year, US$650 million sovereign-backed power purchase agreement (PPA) with state-owned Egypt Aluminium for the project. The project, which was stated at the time as comprising 1.1GW of PV and 200MWh of battery storage, will supply power to Egypt Aluminium, the country’s largest industrial electricity consumer, which exports about 60% of its output to Europe.

Scatec said the power from the plant would help Egyptalum comply with the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) due in 2026. According to Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation Rania Al Mashat, the plant located in Nagaa Hammadi, within the Qena Governorate of Upper Egypt, increase Egypt’s renewable energy capacity by approximately 10GW by 2028.

Launched as one of the projects under Egypt’s Nexus of Water, Food and Energy (NWFE) Program, the project is being developed in cooperation with the government, international finance institutions and Scatec.

Scatec currently operates six utility-scale solar plants at Egypt’s Benban Solar Park, with a combined capacity of 400MWdc, contributing to its total operational solar capacity of approximately 438MWdc in the country.

The company is also developing the 1.1GW/200MWh Obelisk solar-plus-storage project. The first phase will include 561MW of solar power and 100MW/200MWh of battery storage, targeting commercial operation in the first half of 2026. The second phase will add 564MW of solar capacity, expected to be operational in the second half of 2026.

Recently, Scatec secured US$479 million in financing for its Obelisk hybrid solar-plus-storage project in Egypt, provided by the EBRD, AfDB, and British International Investment (BII), covering around 80% of the US$590 million project cost. The company had previously arranged US$120 million in equity bridge loans.