Schneider Electric, bp partner on decarbonisation solutions

By Jules Scully
JinkoSolar cuts 2021 shipments guidance by up to 5.7GW, plots major n-type expansion

iSun invests in commercial solar developer Encore Renewable Energy

Hevel CEO moves to Unigreen as company looks to ramp up HJT solar cell production

LG Electronics makes raft of news hires, upgrades key departments to divisions

kWh Analytics launches new solution aimed at providing additional revenue for solar assets

Canadian Solar raises US$150m to fund energy storage growth, possible M&A

Altus Power, Shell partner for distributed renewable energy solutions

Elgin Energy aiming to deploy 5GW of solar-plus-storage in three years after US$33m raise

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Masdar signs Armenia deal, TotalEnergies completes its largest French solar plant

The Bighorn Solar project from Lightsource bp was launched last month and is powering a steel mill in Colorado. Image: bp.

Electrical equipment group Schneider Electric and energy major bp are collaborating to help high emission companies achieve their decarbonisation targets.

A new memorandum of understanding will see the partners combine capabilities to scale integrated energy solutions for cities and commercial and industrial customers in hard to abate sectors, such as high emission transportation and heavy industry.

“Combining bp’s energy supply capabilities with Schneider Electric’s microgrid and energy management technologies means that together we can offer clean, efficient and resilient solutions to better meet our customers’ needs,” said William Lin, EVP, regions, cities and solutions at bp.

Schneider’s microgrid platform can integrate on-site renewable power, backup systems including battery storage, electric vehicle infrastructure and associated energy retail services.

Meanwhile, bp will bring together technologies and businesses spanning areas such as solar, wind, hydrogen, biofuels and electric vehicle charging to provide decarbonised energy solutions at scale to help cities and corporates reduce their carbon emissions.

With a focus on markets including Australia, the EU, the UK and the US, the partnership will also see bp and Schneider Electric explore business models to help customers lessen the complexity, risk and capital investment of decarbonisation by operating energy systems as a service.

Aiming to amass a 50GW renewables portfolio by 2030 as it looks to reach net zero by 2050, bp is part of a new collaboration alongside renewables developer Masdar and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company that will develop low carbon hydrogen hubs and create decarbonised air travel corridors between the UK and UAE.

Lightsource bp, a 50:50 joint venture with bp, last month launched a 300MW solar project that is powering a Colorado steel mill.

