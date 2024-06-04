Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SECI launches tender for 1.2GW of ISTS-connected solar capacity in India

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

SECI launches tender for 1.2GW of ISTS-connected solar capacity in India

News

Domestic manufacturing ‘changes the whole supply chain,’ says Finlay Colville at UK Solar Summit

News

Italy’s ‘illogical’ agricultural solar ban contains ‘contradictions’, lawyer says

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Ember: wind and solar have cut European fossil fuel generation by one-fifth

News

China commissions 5GW solar project, world’s largest

News

Alliant Energy completes 200MW Wisconsin PV plant

News

FTC Solar launches autonomous hail stow programme

News

Qcells commissions 50MW California PV project with Meta PPA in place

News

REC Group launches module series using HJT cells with 22.5% conversion efficiency

News

PV Price Watch: Leading polysilicon producers eyeing new opportunities as low prices persist

News, Editors' Blog, Features
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
thomas lloyd group
The latest tender follows India’s commissioning of 6.2GW of new solar capacity in March this year. Image: Thomas Lloyd Group.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has launched a request for proposals for 1.2GW of new solar PV capacity in the country.

Launched last week, the tender is open for companies to make bids until 17 June, with bids to open on 21 June. Companies are eligible to make one bid each, for a project of capacity between 50MW and 600MW, and will need to cover the cost of project construction, and make offers for off-take tariffs, as part of the bid.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Successful bids will see the companies sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with SECI to sell power generated at the projects, for a sum determined by the project’s proposed tariffs.

The tender is almost identical in shape to a 2GW tender launched by SECI last April, as the Indian government looks to encourage the installation of more solar power within the country. However, the latest tender includes the stipulation that new projects will be connected to the country’s interstate transmission system (ISTS), and should be designed in accordance with regulations and requirements for such connections.

In 2022, the transmission capacity of India’s ISTS was around 112.3GW, and the government plans to expand this capacity to around 150GW by the end of the decade, at a cost of around INR2,442 billion (US$29.2 billion). India’s plans to expand its grid infrastructure are notable, as availability of grid connection is an emerging challenge for many regions’ renewable energy sectors; Europe alone is expected to lack around 205GW of grid capacity for solar by 2030.

As a result, India is looking to expand both its new solar capacity, and the ability of its grid infrastructure to use all of this new capacity. Last year, the country’s Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) waived charges for new solar and wind projects to be connected to the ISTS until October 2023, as part of a plan to encourage more projects to connect to the grid.

 A report from Rystad Energy found that, in March this year, India added 6.2GW of new solar capacity, a massive figure that almost equalled the 7.5GW of new capacity installed in the entirety of 2023, demonstrating India’s commitment to rapidly expanding it solar sector.

asia, grid, india, interstate transmission projects, ists, power purchase agreement, ppa, projects, proposals, seci, solar energy corporation of india, tenders

Read Next

solar power portal

Domestic manufacturing ‘changes the whole supply chain,’ says Finlay Colville at UK Solar Summit

June 4, 2024
Finlay Colville noted that a greater emphasis on domestic manufacturing “changes the whole supply chain,” at the UK Solar Summit.
gcl new energy

China commissions 5GW solar project, world’s largest

June 4, 2024
China has commissioned the world’s largest solar project, a massive 5GW facility in the north-west of the Xinjiang region.
PV Price Watch 2
Premium

PV Price Watch: Leading polysilicon producers eyeing new opportunities as low prices persist

June 3, 2024
Polysilicon prices have stabilised but remain low, with average n-type prices dropping further, according to the latest industry data.
jinkosolar

JinkoSolar unveils TOPCon perovskite tandem solar cell with 33.24% conversion efficiency

June 3, 2024
JinkoSolar has developed a new tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) perovskite tandem cell, with a power conversion efficiency of 33.24%.
asian development bank

India installs show 10% quarter-on-quarter decline in Q1 2024 with 367MW of rooftop solar

May 31, 2024
Mercom India has published its latest research into Indian rooftop solar, finding that India installed 367MW of new capacity in Q1 2024.
Solar panels in India.

Avaada wins 1,050MW of PV in Indian tender

May 31, 2024
Indian renewables developer Avaada Energy has secured a 1050MW contract in a tender issued by the government’s Renewable Energy Implementing Agency (REIA) and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

JinkoSolar unveils TOPCon perovskite tandem solar cell with 33.24% conversion efficiency

News

Alliant Energy completes 200MW Wisconsin PV plant

News

India installs show 10% quarter-on-quarter decline in Q1 2024 with 367MW of rooftop solar

News

PV Price Watch: Leading polysilicon producers eyeing new opportunities as low prices persist

News, Editors' Blog, Features

China commissions 5GW solar project, world’s largest

News

Qcells commissions 50MW California PV project with Meta PPA in place

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
June 4, 2024
London, UK

Overcoming the hurdles in ramping-up solar cell production to maximum efficiency with MES

Upcoming Webinars
June 11, 2024
3:00 PM (BST) / 4:00 PM (CEST)

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
10am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore
© Solar Media Limited 2024