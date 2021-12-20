Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Senator Joe Manchin says he won’t support Build Back Better plan, cites grid reliability ‘risk’

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

Senator Joe Manchin says he won’t support Build Back Better plan, cites grid reliability ‘risk’

News

Xinyi Solar to enter polysilicon production with launch of new entity and Yunnan-based facility

News

Solar PV, wind remain cheapest generation technologies in Australia

News

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices continue to tumble as market looks forward to sub-$0.30c/W modules

Editors' Blog, Features

Platte River issues RFP for 250MW of solar PV, encourages battery storage as part of projects

News

Stem Inc acquires solar software provider AlsoEnergy for US$695m

News

Koch Industries invests US$150m into tracking company GameChange Solar, pair to explore ‘strategic partnerships’

News

US Senate passes anti-forced labour act banning imports from China’s Xinjiang, President Joe Biden to sign into law

News

Iberdrola acquires Australian solar EPC firm Autonomous Energy

News

PV 2030: An automated and intelligent future for O&M

Featured Articles, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A 200MW solar project in Texas. Image: Duke Energy.

US Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat who is key to passing President Joe Biden’s US$1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act (BBB), said yesterday (Sunday) he will not support the package, which he claimed would “risk the reliability” of the country’s electric grid.

BBB features clean energy and climate investments totalling US$555 billion, including wide-reaching support for the US solar sector in the form of tax credits as well as incentives to boost domestic PV manufacturing.

“I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I tried everything humanly possible,” Manchin said in an interview on the Fox News Sunday programme, as he cited concerns with inflation.

In a statement released later in the day, Manchin, who represents West Virginia, said: “If enacted, the bill will also risk the reliability of our electric grid and increase our dependence on foreign supply chains.” 

Having been passed by the House in a near party-line vote on 19 November, the BBB package has since been negotiated on by Senate Democrats, who would need Manchin’s support given the 50-50 split in the Senate and Republicans’ opposition to the bill.

In his statement, Manchin said while the US has invested billions of dollars into clean energy technologies so the country can “continue to lead the world in reducing emissions through innovation”, to do so “at a rate that is faster than technology or the markets allow will have catastrophic consequences for the American people like we have seen in both Texas and California in the last two years”.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Manchin’s comments on FOX “are at odds” with his discussions last week with President Biden, adding that the White House will continue to press him “to see if he will reverse his position yet again, to honour his prior commitments and be true to his word”.

Psaki said Manchin’s statement about the climate provisions in BBB is “wrong. Build Back Better will produce a job-creating clean energy future for this country – including West Virginia.”

Unveiled by Biden in October, BBB would include an expansion and extension and expansion of the investment tax credit (ITC), which could result in a 44% hike in US solar deployment by 2030, according to research firm Wood Mackenzie. The act would also revive the production tax credit for solar projects and introduce an ITC for standalone energy storage.

In terms of manufacturing support, incentives would be provided for domestic producers of solar modules, cells, wafers and solar-grade polysilicon. A recently published draft version of the bill from the US Senate Finance Committee would also provide tax credits for manufacturers of tracker and inverter components.

One measure that was previously dropped was the US$150 billion Clean Electricity Performance Program – a policy that would have rewarded energy producers that switch to renewables – after Manchin threatened to vote against BBB unless it was removed.

Responding to comments made by Manchin yesterday, Gregory Wetstone, CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), said: “This is not over. The clean energy tax platform and grid infrastructure provisions in the Build Back Better Act are our last, best chance to tackle climate change.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
budget reconciliation, Build Back Better, grid stability, legislation, policy, us senate

Read Next

US Senate passes anti-forced labour act banning imports from China’s Xinjiang, President Joe Biden to sign into law

December 17, 2021
The US Senate has unanimously passed the bipartisan Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act (UFLPA) that will ban the import of products from China’s Xinjiang region into the US unless importers can provide "clear and convincing evidence" they were not made with forced labour

US on track for record solar additions this year but 2022 forecast lowered

December 14, 2021
The US solar sector is set to post record deployment figures this year, but ongoing supply chain constraints, logistical challenges and price increases are expected to dent additions in 2022, a new report has said.
PV Tech Premium

Is the Glasgow Climate Pact a boon for solar, or a COP out?

December 14, 2021
The sun wasn’t shining in Glasgow for COP26 and many in the solar sector lamented the lack of mention in countries’ pledges. Nonetheless, some vital announcements were made that will be crucial to the industry’s growth and its role in reaching net zero, writes Sean Rai-Roche.

California proposes slashing rooftop solar credits as part of net metering policy overhaul

December 14, 2021
California regulators have proposed a raft of changes to a state solar incentive programme, including reducing the credit homeowners with PV systems would receive for selling excess electricity back to the grid.

Manufacturing tax credits for inverters, trackers included in updated Build Back Better draft

December 13, 2021
The US Senate Finance Committee has included manufacturing incentives for domestic producers of solar trackers and inverters in its draft version of the country’s Build Back Better (BBB) budget reconciliation bill.

US trade agency promotes four-year extension of Section 201 tariffs

December 10, 2021
The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has recommended that President Joe Biden extend tariffs on imported crystalline silicon PV cells and modules for another four years.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Platte River issues RFP for 250MW of solar PV, encourages battery storage as part of projects

News

US Senate passes anti-forced labour act banning imports from China’s Xinjiang, President Joe Biden to sign into law

News

Iberdrola acquires Australian solar EPC firm Autonomous Energy

News

PV 2030: An automated and intelligent future for O&M

Featured Articles, Features

Koch Industries invests US$150m into tracking company GameChange Solar, pair to explore ‘strategic partnerships’

News

PV 2030: Charting new routes to market

Featured Articles, Features

Upcoming Events

PV modules in 2022: Top suppliers | Performance levels | Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
December 21, 2021
Free Webinar

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

New Year Sale—Get 50% off your first year

PV Tech Premium and Photovoltaics International
Subscribe Now