News

US solar ITC extension would lift installs by 44% this decade but fall short of Biden target

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

US solar ITC extension would lift installs by 44% this decade but fall short of Biden target

News

Midsummer awarded US$44m to support Italy thin film factory plans

News

RES targets global growth strategy after completing sale of France arm

News

NSW seeks renewables, energy storage interest for latest Renewable Energy Zone

News

COP26: Corporates urged to embrace renewables as expertise cited as barrier to adoption

News

GEV announces 2.8GW green hydrogen facility on Australian islands

News

COP26: India and UK to launch 140 country renewable grid project

News

Poland to support hybrid projects in upcoming round of solar auctions

News

ITC extension, domestic manufacturing support included in US Democrats’ Build Back Better framework

News

China submits ‘disappointing’ NDC to the UN that commits to 1.2TW of renewables by 2030

News
US President Joe Biden visiting an under-construction solar project during his presidential election campaign. Image: Vote Joe Biden.

A proposed extension of the US solar investment tax credit (ITC) could increase PV deployment by more than 40% over the next decade, analysis by Wood Mackenzie has found.

Late last week Democrats in the House of Representatives unveiled an agreed-upon framework for the budget reconciliation bill which included a 10-year extension to the ITC at a rate of 30% despite speculation that the credit could be watered down during negotiations.

While the proposals are yet to be pushed through, analysis conducted by research firm Wood Mackenzie found that the ITC extension could increase PV deployment in the US by 44% if applied to 2032 as planned.

Utility-scale solar in the US would experience the biggest uplift, witnessing an increase in deployment of 51%, while residential and non-residential distributed solar would see increases of 31% and 14% respectively.

In total, US solar deployment between now and 2030 could reach 432GWdc against a base case of 300GWdc if the proposals are enacted, Wood Mackenzie said.

The biggest benefits would be felt in the latter half of the decade, with existing supply chain constraints set to beset solar deployment in the near term. Wood Mackenzie has suggested that from 2025 an ITC extension would boost deployment capacity by more than 30% each year, almost doubling (+92%) deployment in 2030.

With the ITC boosting the cost competitiveness of solar PV, other barriers to deployment would become more pronounced, Wood Mackenzie said, citing grid interconnection as one hurdle in particular.

“While there are additional incentives for grid modernization and transmission capacity in both the infrastructure bill and budget reconciliation package, these projects take years to complete,” Sylvia Leyva Martinez, senior analyst at Wood Mackenzie, said.

The ITC alone would also be insufficient for solar to reach the level of generating capacity required to meet US President Joe Biden’s goal of deriving 80% of the country’s power from carbon-free sources by the end of the decade. Indeed, despite the uplift, total solar generating capacity would reach around 528GWdc by 2030, far short of the 714GWdc target set within the US Department of Energy’s Solar Futures Study.

Greater deployment of energy storage and enhanced grid infrastructure – at both the transmission and distribution level – are required to lift the shackles from solar deployment.

energy storage, grids, investment tax credit, itc, joe biden, policy, us solar

Read Next

NSW seeks renewables, energy storage interest for latest Renewable Energy Zone

November 1, 2021
The Government of New South Wales (NSW), Australia, has opened an online registration of interest process as it seeks bidders for the country’s latest Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) to enter the planning phase.

ITC extension, domestic manufacturing support included in US Democrats’ Build Back Better framework

October 29, 2021
US clean energy and climate change measures would receive US$555 billion of investments under a proposed economic framework unveiled by President Joe Biden yesterday (28 October).

US solar asset underperformance worsened over last decade, prompting P50 estimate concerns

October 28, 2021
The performance of US solar assets against P50 estimates worsened over the last decade, new analysis has shown, prompting calls for the use of real-world data-driven benchmarks when financing new projects.

US ROUND-UP: Lightsource bp to build 298MW Colorado project, Facebook signs solar PPA

October 28, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including a new Lightsource bp project in Colorado, CenterPoint’s PV expansion in Indiana and another solar power purchase agreement (PPA) from Facebook.

Sunnova expanding service offering after jump in Q3 customer additions

October 28, 2021
US residential solar installer Sunnova is broadening its service offering in areas such as battery storage and electric vehicle charging as it bids to double its customer count over the next two years.
Securing the chain: Inside solar’s efforts to keep installations happening

October 27, 2021
As prices rise and component availability remains tight, both solar’s upstream and downstream are rallying behind the common cause of ensuring which projects can go ahead, do go ahead in a timely fashion. Liam Stoker assesses the industry’s efforts to keep the supply chain moving forward.

