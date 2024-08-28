Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Seraphim to ship 300MW TOPCon modules to Brazil

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies
Americas

Latest

Clearway secures financing on 140MW solar-plus-storage California project

News

Low electricity prices in Iberia and curtailments in Greece, Southern Europe sees red

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

Seraphim to ship 300MW TOPCon modules to Brazil

News

US ROUND-UP: Arevon and Matrix begin construction, Ingeteam ships 1GW of inverters

News

Sunly secures €300 million to fund 1.3GW renewables portfolio in Baltics and Poland

News

NZGIF finances US$48.7 million FNSF solar portfolio amid New Zealand energy crisis

News

Zen Energy inks PPA for 98MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

News

Microsoft signs ‘Singapore’s biggest’ solar deal, green energy deal in India for 637.6MW total

News

McKinsey: US and Europe need nearly 200GW of new clean energy deployments

News

Enfinity Global closes €500 million investment for 1.5GW Italian PV portfolio

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Signing Ceremony of the 300MW Distribution Agreement between Seraphim and Vertys Energy Group. Image: Seraphim

Chinese solar manufacturer Seraphim has signed a module supply deal with Vertys Energy Group, a Brazilian energy solutions provider, to supply the Corporate & Industrial and utility-scale markets in Brazil.

Seraphim will ship 300MW of modules to Vertys, predominantly 585W n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and 610W rectangular-cell modules.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The company said that these products are “perfect choices” for the C&I and utility-scale markets, featuring slim busbar and “innovative” cell technology which reduces power losses and increases bifaciality. Seraphim added that the modules require reduced container space during shipping, which decreases logistics costs.

“Brazil represents a dynamic and fast-growing market with significant potential for solar energy,” said Insan Boy, Seraphim VP of global sales. “By joining forces with Vertys, we are confident that we will make a meaningful impact in driving the regional energy transition.”

TOPCon modules are taking over the mainstream of the PV industry as almost all of the major module and cell manufacturers shift from p-type to n-type production, led by TOPCon. According to the International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaics (ITRPV), n-type TOPCon modules will account for over 60% of global market share by 2026.

In Q4 2023, Brazil imported 5,022MW of solar PV modules, the most of any quarter in its history according to data from Brazilian PV research and consultancy firm Greener. This topped off a year which saw 17.5GW of panels enter the country, a 300MW decrease from the previous year.

Over 2023, the utility-scale solar sector represented a larger proportion than in previous years, both in module imports and commissioned solar capacity. So far this year, two large-scale PV projects have come online: the 531MW Mendubim project in Rio Grande do Norte and the 360MW Marangatu project.

Earlier this week, Belgium-based solar recycling company PV Cycle announced a partnership with Brazilian solar recycling firm SunR to support the management of waste and decommissioned solar modules across the country and the wider Latin America region.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
brazil, c-si manufacturing, module supply agreement, pv modules, seraphim, solar pv, topcon

Read Next

Image: Enel Green Power

Zen Energy inks PPA for 98MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

August 28, 2024
Adelaide-headquartered renewable energy developer ZEN Energy has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with developer Enel Green Power Australia to secure green energy produced from 98MW solar PV project in New South Wales.
Image: EDP Renewables.

Microsoft signs ‘Singapore’s biggest’ solar deal, green energy deal in India for 637.6MW total

August 28, 2024
Tech giant Microsoft has signed agreements with RenNew in India and EDP Renewables in Singapore to secure 637.6MW of solar PV energy in Asia.
Decommissioned PV panels.

PV Cycle, SunR in LATAM solar recycling partnership

August 27, 2024
PV Cycle said it will financially support SunR’s expansion in Brazil and the wider LATAM region and as part of its ongoing business development plan.
SolarEdge-new-inverter-for-community-solar-Image-Jonathan-Tourino-Jacobo

SolarEdge CEO steps down to aid company’s ‘full recovery’

August 27, 2024
Zvi Lando had been in the post for five years and served as SolarEdge’s VP of global sales for ten years prior to that.
The deal could see Capral supply aluminium for Tindo Solar's Adelaide gigafactory once it is completed. Image: Capral Aluminium.

Tindo Solar taps aluminium firm for Australian PV module supply chain

August 27, 2024
Australia-based solar PV module manufacturer Tindo Solar has inked a new strategic supply agreement with Capral Aluminium to support its domestic production plans.
The NSW government has also imposed a cap on the proposed BESS. Image: Lightsource bp.

450MW Upper Hunter solar PV project secures NSW government approval in Australia

August 27, 2024
The New South Wales (NSW) government has approved plans for solar developer Lightsource bp’s proposed 450MW Goulburn River Solar Farm, in the Upper Hunter region.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Meyer Burger to scrap 2GW Colorado solar PV cell manufacturing plant

News

SolarEdge CEO steps down to aid company’s ‘full recovery’

News

McKinsey: US and Europe need nearly 200GW of new clean energy deployments

News

Gstar to build 2GW module assembly plant in UAE

News

450MW Upper Hunter solar PV project secures NSW government approval in Australia

News

Daqo sells polysilicon at lower price than production cost in Q2 2024

News

Upcoming Events

n-Type TOPCon Bifacial Single Glass Integrated Solution

Upcoming Webinars
September 4, 2024
12pm BST / 7pm

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
© Solar Media Limited 2024