News

Serbia in talks with US firm over construction of 1GW of solar

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

Serbia in talks with US firm over construction of 1GW of solar

News

Companies petition US trade commission to extend tariffs despite industry warnings

News

SolarEdge boosted by European demand as Q2 revenue soars

News

European solar under the spotlight: The emergent markets

Featured Articles, Features

ReneSola to co-develop solar projects in Italy with Emeren

News

Bill introduced to extend US investment tax credit for residential solar systems

News

Repsol increases its renewables target following strong business performance

News

First Solar adjusts 2021 guidance due to freight costs

News

US solar 4000% up on 2010 as industry booms and utilities no longer dominating new contracts

News

European solar under the spotlight: Germany, Spain and the Netherlands lead the way

Featured Articles, Features
Discussions are underway regarding the development of PV plants at 12 locations across Serbia. Image: IRENA.

The government of Serbia has signed an agreement with US company UGT Renewables to cooperate on the construction of solar and energy storage projects in the Balkan country.  

According to a press release from the office of Serbia’s president, Aleksandar Vučić, talks are underway for the development of 1GW of solar projects at around 12 locations that have a combined area of 2,000 hectares. It is expected the projects would be completed within two years.

A cooperation agreement was signed between Serbia’s minister of mining and energy, Zorana Mihajlović, and UGT Renewables CFO, Peter Goodall.

Mihajlović earlier this year announced that Serbia will aim to have 40% of its energy from renewables by 2040.

Plans for a Serbian solar project of note have since been revealed by independent power producer Fintel Energija and holding company MK Group. The agriPV plant will involve an investment of €340 million (US$404 million) and cover 700 hectares of agricultural land. Construction is expected to begin next year.

Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe is being held in Warsaw, Poland, from 17-18 November in a hybrid event format. It will see policy-makers, offtakers, transmission and distribution companies meet with developers, investors, lenders and other market players to discuss large scale solar issues specific to that region. For more details on the event, click here.

balkans, eastern europe, Serbia, UGT Renewables

