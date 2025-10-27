Shanghai Electric to build 342MW solar PV in Romania

Located in Parau, central Romania, the second phase is forecast to begin commercial operations in 2027, according to Econergy and has secured a 15-year Contract for Difference for nearly half (45%) of the project’s capacity. During the summer, Romania awarded 1.4GW of solar PV capacity in its second round of its CfD programme, while the first one, held in December 2024, awarded 432MW.

This project marks the fourth EPC contract for Shanghai Electric in Romania, with a combined portfolio of 550MW of solar PV plants operational or under construction.

Wu Lei, chairman of Shanghai Electric Group, said: “Building on our successfully completed projects in Romania, we aim to further strengthen our presence across Central and Eastern Europe and deliver tailored solutions that accelerate Romania’s energy transformation.”

Moreover, during the summer, Econergy had started commercial operations at its 84MW Oradea solar PV plant in western Romania. The IPP has an operational solar PV portfolio of 447MW in the country, while earlier this month, the company acquired the remaining 50% stake in the 155MW Ratesti solar project.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will host the fifth edition of Large-Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe in Warsaw, Poland, from 25-26 November 2025. The event will feature a packed programme of contributions from industry leaders responsible for the build-out of solar and storage projects in Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and the Baltics. For more information, visit the event website.