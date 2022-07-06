Subscribe
Shell to build green hydrogen project in the Netherlands

By Jules Scully
Shell to build green hydrogen project in the Netherlands

The electrolyser will be built in the port of Rotterdam. Image: Shell.

Energy major Shell will start constructing a renewable hydrogen plant in the Netherlands that it said will be the largest project of its kind in Europe when operational in 2025.

Set to be powered by an offshore wind farm partly owned by Shell, the 200MW electrolyser will be built in the port of Rotterdam and will produce up to 60,000kg of renewable hydrogen per day.

The hydrogen will supply a Shell refinery, where it will replace some grey hydrogen usage and partially decarbonise the production of petrol, diesel and jet fuel, according to the company.

“Renewable hydrogen will play a pivotal role in the energy system of the future and this project is an important step in helping hydrogen fulfil that potential,” said Anna Mascolo, executive vice president of emerging energy solutions at Shell.

The announcement comes after the Netherlands’ first solar-powered green hydrogen project was completed earlier this year, according to the partners behind the installation, electricity and gas distribution network company Alliander and GroenLeven, a subsidiary of renewables developer BayWa r.e.

That pilot project is being used by the two companies to explore how solar-plus-hydrogen developments can ease grid congestion.

green hydrogen, netherlands, oil and gas majors, shell, wind

Shell, EPI partner to develop 1GW of utility-scale solar PV in the Philippines

July 4, 2022
Shell Overseas Investments and renewable energy company Emerging Power Inc. (EPI) have agreed to jointly develop, own, operate and maintain 1GW of utility-scale solar PV in the Philippines by 2028.

Intersect Power lands US$750m funding to take renewables portfolio beyond 8GW

June 28, 2022
Utility-scale renewables developer Intersect Power has secured US$750 million in funding to take its portfolio of renewables, energy storage and green hydrogen projects beyond 8GW.

Statkraft accelerates onshore renewables annual target to 4GW by 2030

June 28, 2022
Energy giant Statkraft intends to develop 4GW of onshore renewables each year by 2030, an acceleration of its previous 2025 target of 2.5GW - 3GW.
The runners and riders of green hydrogen electrolysis

June 22, 2022
The race for green hydrogen dominance is on, with global markets ramping up the scale of their ambition in terms of deployment. But this too is causing a further fight for market share among the three core electrolysis technologies, as Jonathan Tourino Jacobo learns.

Uruguay eyes 20GW of renewables for green hydrogen push

June 20, 2022
Uruguay has launched its green hydrogen roadmap that will see the country aim to install 20GW of renewables as well as 10GW of electrolysers by 2040.

BP acquires stake in 26GW green hydrogen project in Australia

June 15, 2022
Energy major bp will acquire a 40.5% stake in and become operator of a green hydrogen project in Western Australia that could feature up to 26GW of solar and wind when complete.

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

July 19, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am and 6pm BST

The UK’s solar landscape to 2030: factors driving growth & challenges from global supply-chains

July 20, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am BST

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

October 4, 2022
New York, USA
