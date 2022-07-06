Shell to build green hydrogen project in the Netherlands

The electrolyser will be built in the port of Rotterdam. Image: Shell.

Energy major Shell will start constructing a renewable hydrogen plant in the Netherlands that it said will be the largest project of its kind in Europe when operational in 2025.

Set to be powered by an offshore wind farm partly owned by Shell, the 200MW electrolyser will be built in the port of Rotterdam and will produce up to 60,000kg of renewable hydrogen per day.

The hydrogen will supply a Shell refinery, where it will replace some grey hydrogen usage and partially decarbonise the production of petrol, diesel and jet fuel, according to the company.

“Renewable hydrogen will play a pivotal role in the energy system of the future and this project is an important step in helping hydrogen fulfil that potential,” said Anna Mascolo, executive vice president of emerging energy solutions at Shell.

The announcement comes after the Netherlands’ first solar-powered green hydrogen project was completed earlier this year, according to the partners behind the installation, electricity and gas distribution network company Alliander and GroenLeven, a subsidiary of renewables developer BayWa r.e.

That pilot project is being used by the two companies to explore how solar-plus-hydrogen developments can ease grid congestion.