Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Shoals posts record revenue, raises guidance thanks to ‘improving solar market conditions’

By Jules Scully
Balance of System, Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

TÜV Rheinland introduces new BIPV certification

News

Shipments of top four module companies reached 114GW in Q1-Q3, demand grows rapidly in China

Editors' Blog, Features

Shoals posts record revenue, raises guidance thanks to ‘improving solar market conditions’

News

EIB and AllianzGI announce US$100 million for renewables in emerging markets

News

Kerala’s solar sector set free by transformer capacity cap lift, floating PV becomes key driver

Editors' Blog, Features

NSW Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap gets 8GW of renewables and storage applications

News

Fortescue to develop 10GW green hydrogen hub in Queensland

News

Sembcorp secures 559MW of Indian solar assets with acquisition of Vector Green Energy

News

EIB commits to US$413 million South Africa renewables investment scheme

News

‘A victory for clean energy’: SEIA code proposals approved by ICC members

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Shoals recently secured a 1GWdc contract to supply its Big Lead Assembly (pictured) and storage solutions for a US solar-plus-storage project. Image: Shoals Technologies.

PV balance of system (BOS) solutions provider Shoals Technologies benefited from improving solar market conditions during Q3 as it posted record quarterly revenue and raised its 2022 guidance.

Jason Whitaker, CEO at the US company, said a two-year tariff exemption for Chinese solar panels, the Inflation Reduction Act and higher energy prices “have given our customers and end-users the confidence to reinitiate previously delayed projects, make multi-year commitments to invest in solar generation and prioritise product availability and performance over price”.

Shoals’ Q3 revenues were US$90.8 million, a quarterly record for the company and a 52% increase year-on-year, thanks to higher sales volumes due to increased demand for solar BOS equipment. Adjusted EBITDA jumped 57% to US$26.6 million.

The company’s backlog and awarded orders in Q3 were up 74% year-on-year to a record US$471.2 million.

Having formed a partnership in January with PV project developer Luminace to pursue distributed renewables and electric vehicle charging solutions across the US, Shoals has since revealed it would double its BOS manufacturing capacity with a new US facility, allowing it to optimise manufacturing processes and bring new innovations to market.

The company earlier this month secured a 1GWdc contract to supply its Big Lead Assembly and storage solutions for a plant that the company said will be one of the largest solar-plus-storage projects in the US when complete.

Whitaker said that because of improving solar market conditions and Shoals’ recent performance, management has raised the low end of its 2022 outlook.

Revenue for the year is expected to be US$310-325 million, up from the previous forecast of US$300-325 million, while the new adjusted EBITDA guide is US$80-86 million, compared with US$77-86 million previously.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

6 June 2023
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2023 & 2024. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
balance of system, company results, financial results, shoals technologies, us

Read Next

‘A victory for clean energy’: SEIA code proposals approved by ICC members

November 14, 2022
The International Code Council’s (ICC) members have approved proposals from trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) that designate US solar and storage projects as Risk Category 2 infrastructure, instead of the most stringent category.

Maxeon’s Q3 results boosted by distributed generation market in Europe

November 11, 2022
Maxeon Solar Technologies has improved its results from the previous quarter, with Q3 2022 revenue up, driven by the European distributed generation (DG) business.

New California net metering proposal would cut average export rates 75%, critics warn

November 11, 2022
The Californian Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) issued a proposal yesterday to alter its Net Energy Metering (NEM) tariff to encourage domestic battery storage systems alongside distributed rooftop solar. The new proposal reversed some of the measures in the poorly-received NEM 3.0 programme.

New development JV targets 3GW of renewables in PJM region

November 10, 2022
US solar developer OYA Renewables and energy company Oil Well Shares have embarked upon a joint venture (JV) to develop and construct community and utility-scale solar and storage projects across the PJM region.

Array records its largest quarter in revenue, due to strong organic growth and STI Norland’s acquisition

November 10, 2022
Array Technologies has posted strong financial results with Q3 revenue driven up by STI Norland’s acquisition and strong organic growth within its legacy business.

SunPower customer additions soar amid strong demand for residential solar

November 9, 2022
Residential solar installer SunPower increased its new customer addition record for a single quarter with 23,100 customers added in Q3 thanks to continued strong demand for rooftop PV.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Maxeon’s Q3 results boosted by distributed generation market in Europe

News

Battery storage, agrivoltaics and 1.8 million modules: behind the scenes of Europe’s ‘largest’ solar plant

Editors' Blog, Features

Kerala’s solar sector set free by transformer capacity cap lift, floating PV becomes key driver

Editors' Blog, Features

Major Asian countries saved US$34 billion through solar deployment in H1 2022

News

NSW Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap gets 8GW of renewables and storage applications

News

Fortescue to develop 10GW green hydrogen hub in Queensland

News

Upcoming Events

Sungrow ESS: Technology to stabilise the grid

Upcoming Webinars
November 22, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

Energy Storage Summit 2023

Solar Media Events
February 22, 2023
Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
March 14, 2023
Berlin, Germany

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

Solar Media Events
March 21, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal
© Solar Media Limited 2022