Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Silicon Ranch and United Power sign PPA for 150MW Colorado solar farm

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Silicon Ranch and United Power sign PPA for 150MW Colorado solar farm

News

Solar Proponent signs PPAs for 1.6GW of solar capacity in Texas

News

Australian government increases CEFC investment capacity to AU$32.5 billion

News

JA Solar supplies 1GW n-type modules to giant Chinese desert PV site

News

Report: Texas counties can receive US$18.8 million in tax revenue from a 100MW solar project

News

China hits another record high with 277.17GW of new PV in 2024

News

Belectric takes on its largest European PV project with 189MW Netherlands build

News

US DOE loans US$1.2 billion for Puerto Rico PV/BESS as Biden administration ends

News

First Solar, Terrasmart claim ‘comprehensive’ US-made tracker and module partnership

News

Towards a more transparent supply chain for critical clean energy minerals

Features, Editors' Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
“As United Power continues to add to its diverse power portfolio, the Byers Solar Farm illustrates the best-case scenario for local production,” said Mark A Gabriel, left. Image: Business Wire.

US independent power producer (IPP) Silicon Ranch and electric cooperative United Power have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the former’s 150MW Byers Solar Farm in Colorado.

Silicon Ranch will build, own and operate the project, and sell all of the electricity generated to United Power. This is the fifth offtake agreement signed between the companies involving solar projects in Colorado, following the Fort Lupton, Mavericks, Platte Valley and Rattlesnake projects. The Byers project has a much larger capacity than any of these other projects, with the largest among this portfolio the 13MW Fort Lupton facility.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“As United Power continues to add to its diverse power portfolio, the Byers Solar Farm illustrates the best-case scenario for local production,” said Mark A Gabriel, president and CEO of United Power. “Our partnership with Silicon Ranch allows us to build this project with the latest technology and development techniques to optimise the use of the site.”

These “development techniques” include the construction of a “short grass prairie” at the project, and plans to involve agrivoltaics (agriPV) by allowing sheep to graze at the site. A similar programme was put in place at the Mavericks project, and Silicon Ranch may try to scale up this approach for the Byers farm.

United Power has sought to expand its solar portfolio in recent years, with the offtake agreements signed with Silicon Ranch supported by a PPA signed with NextEra Energy Resources last April. This deal covered power from the 150MW South Platte solar project, which is expected to begin operations in December 2027.

The news follows mixed fortunes for the Colorado solar sector. While its downstream component has seen growth – renewable project developer Deriva commissioned a 140MW project in the state earlier this year – Swiss firm Meyer Burger scrapped plans to build a cell manufacturing plant in Colorado last year.

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2025

23 April 2025
Dallas, Texas USA
To bring buyers and sellers of power together, the Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA will cover strategies to optimize renewable energy trading, procurement, and offtake structures across U.S. markets.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
americas, ppa, silicon ranch, united power, us

Read Next

Image: Solar Proponent.

Solar Proponent signs PPAs for 1.6GW of solar capacity in Texas

January 23, 2025
Utility-scale solar and storage developer Solar Proponent has inked 1.6GWac of power purchase agreements (PPAs) across four solar PV power plants in Texas, US.
Lightsource bp's Starr solar project in Texas.

Report: Texas counties can receive US$18.8 million in tax revenue from a 100MW solar project

January 22, 2025
Counties in Texas can expect to receive tax revenue of as much as US$18.8 million by locating a 100MW solar project on their land.
Sunnova in Puerto Rico.

US DOE loans US$1.2 billion for Puerto Rico PV/BESS as Biden administration ends

January 22, 2025
The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office (LPO) announced two conditional commitments and one loan closing in Puerto Rico, totalling over US$1.2 billion.
Image: Terrasmart

First Solar, Terrasmart claim ‘comprehensive’ US-made tracker and module partnership

January 22, 2025
The firms say their tech can “confidently” meet domestic content bonus requirements under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)
A Heliene manufacturing plant.

Report: US and China ‘prepared’ for global supply chain disruption following Trump election

January 21, 2025
The majority of American and Chinese companies are “prepared” for global supply chain disruption following the inauguration of Donald Trump.
Donald_Trump_50548265318

What Trump’s executive orders mean for US solar PV

January 21, 2025
President Trump has signed orders to revoke parts of the IRA, examine trade relations with China and withdraw from the Paris agreement.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

What Trump’s executive orders mean for US solar PV

News

Why experts raised eyebrows when REC Silicon abandoned US polysilicon production

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

Sembcorp launches solar-plus-storage site set to power Indonesia’s new capital city

News

JA Solar supplies 1GW n-type modules to giant Chinese desert PV site

News

First Solar, Terrasmart claim ‘comprehensive’ US-made tracker and module partnership

News

Australian government increases CEFC investment capacity to AU$32.5 billion

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.