Silicon Ranch and United Power sign PPA for 150MW Colorado solar farm

US independent power producer (IPP) Silicon Ranch and electric cooperative United Power have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the former’s 150MW Byers Solar Farm in Colorado.
Silicon Ranch will build, own and operate the project, and sell all of the electricity generated to United Power. This is the fifth offtake agreement signed between the companies involving solar projects in Colorado, following the Fort Lupton, Mavericks, Platte Valley and Rattlesnake projects. The Byers project has a much larger capacity than any of these other projects, with the largest among this portfolio the 13MW Fort Lupton facility.
“As United Power continues to add to its diverse power portfolio, the Byers Solar Farm illustrates the best-case scenario for local production,” said Mark A Gabriel, president and CEO of United Power. “Our partnership with Silicon Ranch allows us to build this project with the latest technology and development techniques to optimise the use of the site.”
These “development techniques” include the construction of a “short grass prairie” at the project, and plans to involve agrivoltaics (agriPV) by allowing sheep to graze at the site. A similar programme was put in place at the Mavericks project, and Silicon Ranch may try to scale up this approach for the Byers farm.
United Power has sought to expand its solar portfolio in recent years, with the offtake agreements signed with Silicon Ranch supported by a PPA signed with NextEra Energy Resources last April. This deal covered power from the 150MW South Platte solar project, which is expected to begin operations in December 2027.
The news follows mixed fortunes for the Colorado solar sector. While its downstream component has seen growth – renewable project developer Deriva commissioned a 140MW project in the state earlier this year – Swiss firm Meyer Burger scrapped plans to build a cell manufacturing plant in Colorado last year.