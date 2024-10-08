Singulus Technologies, Jinchen strengthen partnership amidst solar cell surge in India

Both companies formed a joint venture (JV) earlier this year to bolster manufacturing equipment for tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and heterojunction (HJT) cells and modules. The JV, Singulus Solar, aims to supply PV cell and module production lines, offering single equipment and turnkey solutions for the global market.

“JINCHEN’s track record among India’s PV Module manufacturers offers an excellent opportunity for SINGULUS’ PV Cell expertise to complement with Turnkey Cell lines and accelerate ramping up manufacturing in India,” said Lars Lieberwirth, responsible for driving the joint venture’s efforts.

The joint venture takes more significance as the Indian government aims to include solar cells in its Approved List of Models and Manufacturers from 1 April 2026. Since publishing a request for comments regarding this implementation in early September, India has seen an uptick in capacity announcements for solar cells and modules.

Once implemented, all projects under ALMM’s purview must source modules from its ALMM List-I, which in turn would require these solar panels to procure solar cells in the ALMM List-II for PV cells.

The joint venture between the companies aims to provide a wide portfolio of solutions for TOPCon and HJT to address the increase in solar cell nameplate capacity in India for the coming years.

Over 23GW of solar cell since ALMM announcement

As frequent readers of PV Tech would have noticed, since last week, six capacity announcements have been covered, with a few more since the beginning of September. If all seven project announcements – from Jakson Group, Gautam Solar, Solex Energy, Vikram Solar, Goldi Solar, Alpex Solar and Avaada Group – reach commercial operations, it would add a combined 23.1GW of solar cell capacity and over 42GW of annual nameplate capacity for modules in the coming years. Most of these would be for tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon), although a few have not disclosed which technology will be used for the solar cell plants.