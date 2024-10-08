Subscribe To Premium
Singulus Technologies, Jinchen strengthen partnership amidst solar cell surge in India

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities
Asia & Oceania

Singulus Technologies, Jinchen strengthen partnership amidst solar cell surge in India

The US manufacturing sector welcomes new technological innovators

Solar component prices continue to fall in Europe as demand increases, says sun.store

Avaada to build 5GW TOPCon cell plant in India

Zelestra acquires majority stake in German IPP East Energy

NextPower UK ESG signs PPA agreement for the ‘UK’s largest’ operating solar PV power plant

GAIL, AM Green partner for 2.5GW of hybrid solar PV and wind projects in India

Working through a queued-up and ageing grid

Engie bags €500 million loan from International Finance Corporation

Alpex Solar to build 1.6GW solar cell plant in India

Machine equipment for solar cell production from Singulus Technologies.
The partnership aims to boost the sale of solar cell equipment in India amidst a growth in capacity announcements. Image: Singulus Technologies.

Germany-based tooling manufacturer Singulus Technologies and Chinese solar equipment manufacturer Yingkou Jinchen Machinery have strengthened their partnership in India.

The partnership aims to boost the sale of solar cell equipment in India, as the country has seen an increase in capacity announcements over the past month.

Both companies formed a joint venture (JV) earlier this year to bolster manufacturing equipment for tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and heterojunction (HJT) cells and modules. The JV, Singulus Solar, aims to supply PV cell and module production lines, offering single equipment and turnkey solutions for the global market.

“JINCHEN’s track record among India’s PV Module manufacturers offers an excellent opportunity for SINGULUS’ PV Cell expertise to complement with Turnkey Cell lines and accelerate ramping up manufacturing in India,” said Lars Lieberwirth, responsible for driving the joint venture’s efforts.

The joint venture takes more significance as the Indian government aims to include solar cells in its Approved List of Models and Manufacturers from 1 April 2026. Since publishing a request for comments regarding this implementation in early September, India has seen an uptick in capacity announcements for solar cells and modules.

Once implemented, all projects under ALMM’s purview must source modules from its ALMM List-I, which in turn would require these solar panels to procure solar cells in the ALMM List-II for PV cells.

The joint venture between the companies aims to provide a wide portfolio of solutions for TOPCon and HJT to address the increase in solar cell nameplate capacity in India for the coming years.

Over 23GW of solar cell since ALMM announcement

As frequent readers of PV Tech would have noticed, since last week, six capacity announcements have been covered, with a few more since the beginning of September. If all seven project announcements – from Jakson Group, Gautam Solar, Solex Energy, Vikram Solar, Goldi Solar, Alpex Solar and Avaada Group – reach commercial operations, it would add a combined 23.1GW of solar cell capacity and over 42GW of annual nameplate capacity for modules in the coming years. Most of these would be for tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon), although a few have not disclosed which technology will be used for the solar cell plants.

