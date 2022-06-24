Subscribe
Group Licence
News

SK D&D, Glennmont sign US$160m MOU for solar PV in South Korea

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Asia & Oceania

Latest

SK D&D, Glennmont sign US$160m MOU for solar PV in South Korea

News

AEMO removes suspension, restores wholesale power markets in all Australian regions

News

Australian PV research centre secures AU$45m in government funding

News

Sun Cable’s Australian solar-storage project deemed investment ready

News

Michigan regulators approve Consumers Energy’s clean energy plan

News

Sungrow shipped nearly 50GW of PV inverters in 2021, takes top spot in global rankings

News

African firms partner to establish Pan-African Renewable Energy Fund

News

General Capital invests US$500m in Pine Gate Renewables to expand utility-scale solar

News

Solar PV made half of new renewables investments in 2021 – IEA

News

3D Micromac lands supply contract for Enel Green Power’s module gigafactory expansion

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The co-investment memorandum of understanding between both companies will have a capital deployment of US$158 million. Image: Daniel Bernard on Unsplash.

South Korean developer SK D&D has signed a co-investment memorandum of understanding (MOU) with renewable energy investment fund manager Glennmont Partners to target opportunities in solar PV projects in South Korea.

With a capital deployment of nearly €150 million (US$158 million), the South Korean developer will source and operate the solar PV projects while the investment firm will be responsible for raising debt funding and finding end buyers for the projects.

The agreement will allow Glennmont to enter the South Korean market as well continue the expansion of its operations in Asia, said Joost Bergsma, Glennmont’s CEO and managing partner.

Harrison Kim, head of the energy solution business division at SK D&D, said: “The electricity trading business requires having solar PV assets, and we started to discuss co-investment opportunities with one of the leading renewable energy funds, Glennmont Partners from Nuveen. SK D&D will establish a virtual power plant platform by acquiring a large number of power generation assets, forecasting yield, and utilising digital O&M solutions”.

Earlier this year, BNZ, a newly launched independent power producer from Glennmont, announced the development of a solar PV portfolio in Spain with an initial capacity of 473MWp.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
glennmont partners, memorandum of understanding, sk d&d, solar investment, south korea

Read Next

General Capital invests US$500m in Pine Gate Renewables to expand utility-scale solar

June 24, 2022
Investment firm General Capital has invested US$500 million in developer Pine Gate, which will support its utility-scale solar expansion.

Solar PV made half of new renewables investments in 2021 – IEA

June 23, 2022
Solar PV has made nearly half of all new investments in renewable power in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

‘No plans’ to change India’s BCD amid module shortage, investment needing to double to hit climate targets

June 13, 2022
The Indian solar sector looks set for significant levels of disruptions over the next two years, with the government’s drive to establish a domestic manufacturing base risking deployment and investments needing to double if it is to meet its climate targets, according to industry analysts.

Hanwha Group to invest US$3.3bn in clean energy over next five years, looking to establish solar R&D hub in South Korea

May 24, 2022
South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group has said it will invest US$3.3 billion in solar and wind technology and intends to create a solar R&D hub in Korea as part of a massive investment strategy focused on several industrial areas.

Aquila, TopInfra form JV to develop renewable projects in South Korea

April 7, 2022
German investment firm Aquila Capital and South Korean renewable developer TopInfra have established a joint venture (JV) to develop solar PV, wind and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in South Korea.

Ikea owner Ingka invests US$370.8m in 440MW of European solar

April 6, 2022
IKEA owner Ingka Group has invested €340 million (US$370.84 million) in 440MW of solar PV projects in Germany and Spain, to be built by developer Enerparc.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

‘Ceaseless’ polysilicon price rises in China as production falls below forecasts

News

New solar consortium pledges US$6bn to buy 6-7GW of US-made modules per year, issues RFP

News

Solar PV made half of new renewables investments in 2021 – IEA

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

India adds 883MW of rooftop solar in first nine months of 2020 despite COVID-19

News

Trina Solar starts construction on huge vertically integrated PV factory in China, eyes greater N-type production

News

Upcoming Events

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022