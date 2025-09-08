SMA Solar poised to restart US inverter production

Under a memorandum of understanding announced today, the two firms will work together to produce SMA’s Sunny Highpower PEAK3 string inverter and PowerSkid turnkey solution from the new US base.

It is the first time SMA will have produced inverters on US soil since closing its plant in Denver, Colorado, in 2016, which resulted in the loss of 280 jobs. At the time, SMA blamed intense competition and price pressure for the decision.

Create Energy was founded by Dean Solon, the billionaire founder of electrical balance of system provider Shoals Technologies. Create is a one-stop shop that provides products and engineering support to developers, IPPs, and utilities.

Under the partnership, manufacturing is expected to begin in Q1 2026. The memorandum of understanding between the companies also outlines a joint sales and business development operation.

Commenting on the partnership, Solon said: “SMA and I have a long history. They are not only industry leaders but also a strong team to work with. This collaboration will advance renewable energy and deliver American-built inverters and skids. Partnering with SMA brings together complementary strengths, and together we are prepared to drive change in the energy sector.”

Jay Arghestani, managing director of large-scale sales, technology and marketing for SMA America, said: “This collaboration underscores SMA’s long-term commitment to the US market. We are proud to join forces with a company that shares our vision for a sustainable energy future and understands the importance of smart, scalable solutions for the US market. Partnering with Dean Solon – a key player in the renewable energy space – is an incredible honour. With Create, we’re poised to drive unprecedented growth and spark innovation across the inverter market.”