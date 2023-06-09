SNEC 2023: BENY brings innovations in PV safety, energy storage integration

Image: BENY New Energy

Component manufacturer BENY’s Ivan Qi speaks with PV Tech’s David Evans during SNEC 2023, in Shanghai, China.

BENY New Energy produces key equipment including switchgear, various PV system components, microinverters, EV chargers and more. EU sales director Ivan Qi introduces its new rapid shutdown system, as well as other products in its range of safety components and protection equipment.

With demand continuing to increase for the combination of solar PV with energy storage, “the future of renewable energy is all about seamlessly integrating renewable [energy] sources into our daily lives,” Qi says, as he discusses BENY’s new integrated solution which includes solar PV, energy storage and EV charging all-in-one.