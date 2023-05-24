SNEC 2023 LIVE: PV industry giants and innovative tech at world’s biggest solar event

Welcome to PV Tech’s live coverage of SNEC PV Power Expo 2023. Held in Shanghai, China, PV Tech is reporting live from the exhibition floor at the world’s biggest PV trade show. We will be bringing you exclusive video interviews, product demonstrations, insight, analysis and much, much more.

PV Tech’s China-based editorial team will interview some of the industry’s leading companies and influential figures, learning about the big trends, innovations and market insights. Today, we start mainly with a look at some of the products and new technologies making waves in the industry.

This story will be updated throughout the day, so make sure to keep coming back and checking in regularly to see our live coverage from SNEC 2023.

Solis: Three-phase and single-phase inverters

Travis Snyder, product manager at Ginlong Solis, talks about the company’s new three-phase commercial inverter, which has 20 Amps on the PV inputs, future-proofing it for later models of PV panels. It also has a separate generator input which can be called on when a battery becomes depleted. Snyder also talks about Solis’ S6 Advanced Power Hybrid Inverter, designed to interface seamlessly in unstable grid conditions.

Images: Solar Media Solis product manager Travis Snyder

Huasun Energy: Ranked as world’s largest HJT manufacturer

Ultra-high efficiency N-type silicon-based heterojunction wafer, cell and module manufacturer and innovator Huasun Energy is ranked as the world’s biggest maker of HJT modules, with 5.1GW annual production capacity. Here, we learn about its range of modules on display at the show, including large-format 600W and 720W products, in a booth tour with Huasun’s EU region sales director Criss Jin.

Huasun EU region sales director Criss Jin. 720W HJT modules at the show. Images: Solar Media

Yonz Technology

Sunny Hu, VP of solar aluminium alloy frame manufacturer Yonz Technology, showcases frames made using recycled aluminium alloy, reducing the emissions association with production by 90%, among its range. With an annual production capacity of 130GW, their biggest customers are some of the biggest players in photovoltaics, although Yonz also makes frames for emerging applications like BIPV.