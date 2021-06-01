Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Software firm Clir Renewables raises US$22.4m to target Europe and North America

By Edith Hancock
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas, Europe

Latest

Software firm Clir Renewables raises US$22.4m to target Europe and North America

News

Investment in Australian renewables down as financing for big batteries soars

News

N-type cell efficiency race continues as JinkoSolar sets new record of 25.25%

News

Confidence grows over double-digit solar industry growth in 2021

News

Daqo IPO plans edge forward as company forecasts 50% leap in sequential revenue

News

Lightsource BP secures 640MWp solar co-development deal in Greece

News

US ROUND-UP: Amber Infrastructure launches renewables development firm, PPA for 155MWac Colorado project

News

Solar bidders secure all 350MW of capacity in Greek renewables auction

News

Storing perovskite at low temperatures could prevent degredation, study finds

News

India solar deployment forecasts revised downwards as COVID lockdowns, supply chain issues leave prospects ‘murky’

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: Solarcentury

Renewable energy software company Clir Renewables has raised CAD$27 million (US$22.4 million) to grow its business operations in Europe and North America.

Clir raised the funds from six investors including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) during its Series B funding round, co-led by by Longbow Capital Inc. and ArcTern Ventures.

Chief executive Gareth Brown said he was “delighted” with the result of the investment round, and that smart technology and data analysis will be “at the core of the effective growth of renewables”.

The Vancouver-based company will use the investment to develop its smart technology offering, which includes a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) platform that optimises renewable energy assets at various stages of their life cycle.

In addition, Clir will also develop its business operations in core markets such as Europe and North America, as well as growing its presence in emerging markets in Latin America, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

“With the potential for such wide-reaching impacts on every aspect of a renewable asset’s success, it’s critical that data is ‘done right’ and the subsequent analysis communicated effectively every time,” Brown said.

The financial close comes just as confidence appears to be growing in the solar sector’s potential for significant gains this year. Just under two thirds (64%) of industry insiders surveyed by the Global Solar Council (GSC) earlier this year said they expect double digit sales growth in 2021.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
artificial intelligence, asset intelligence software, canada pension plan investment board, clir renewables, investment fund, pension funds, software platform

Read Next

Solar software provider Aurora closes US$250m funding round

May 25, 2021
Aurora Solar, a US-based company that has developed software to enable the remote design and sale of PV systems, has closed a US$250 million series C funding round.

UL expands solar offerings with acquisition of software firm Clear Sky Analytics

May 19, 2021
UL has acquired US solar software company Clear Sky Analytics, a deal the renewable energy advisory said will boost its capabilities to assess PV plant performance.

Power Factors acquires asset management software firm 3megawatt

May 18, 2021
US-based renewable energy software provider Power Factors has announced its second European acquisition in as many months, securing a deal to acquire German peer 3megawatt.

Power Factors acquires Greenbyte in renewables software tie-up

April 15, 2021
Renewable energy software providers Power Factors and Greenbyte have joined forces, creating an entity that supports more than 75GW of solar, wind and energy storage assets globally.

New joint venture to develop and acquire 3.4GW of Spanish solar

March 29, 2021
Clean energy investment platform Renewable Power Capital (RPC) has announced the creation of a new joint venture that will develop and acquire 3.4GW of solar PV in Spain.

Homer Energy and UL launch modelling software for renewable hybrids

March 17, 2021
Advisory, audit and testing group UL has unveiled a new service for utility-scale renewable hybrid power systems to evaluate their potential profitability.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar module failure rates continue to rise as record number of manufacturers recognised in PVEL Module Reliability Scorecard

News

India solar deployment forecasts revised downwards as COVID lockdowns, supply chain issues leave prospects ‘murky’

News

US ROUND-UP: Amber Infrastructure launches renewables development firm, PPA for 155MWac Colorado project

News

Solar bidders secure all 350MW of capacity in Greek renewables auction

News

Storing perovskite at low temperatures could prevent degredation, study finds

News

Abu Dhabi to host green hydrogen and ammonia facility powered by 800MW of solar

News

Upcoming Events

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021