Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Avathon launches autonomous AI managing platform for renewables

By Shreeyashi Ojha
New Technology
Americas

Latest

Avathon launches autonomous AI managing platform for renewables

News

Repsol starts commercial operations at 629MW solar PV plant in Texas

News

Strategies for managing ageing solar assets

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

EdgeMode to build 300MW/1.2GWh solar-plus-storage portfolio for Spanish data centres

News

Solar Stewardship Initiative adopts new transparency targets for modules exported to European countries

News

Australia sets 62-70% emissions reduction target for 2035

News

CERC to finalise virtual PPA guidelines to boost 40GW of renewable capacity

News

North American VPP capacity grows 13.7% as market ‘broadened more than deepened’

News

Canada forecast to add up to 26GW of solar PV by 2035

News

NREL study reveals high UV degradation in n-type modules

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The platform unifies teams and systems while using intelligent agents to make real-time, AI-driven decisions. Image: Unsplash.

Artificial intelligence (AI) company Avathon has launched its AI-powered Autonomy Platform to boost profitability in a market that is facing tax and policy challenges. 

Avathon said its Autonomy Platform helps operators optimise asset performance in real time, detect anomalies and capture market opportunities. The system predicts failures, schedules maintenance, and aligns work with workforce and inventory data. It also delivers energy and maintenance forecasts to boost revenue and reduce volatility, while automating compliance, contracts, invoicing and reporting.  

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

According to the company, the platform is built on a computational knowledge graph with machine learning, language and vision models that integrate with SCADA, weather, market and compliance systems. Avathon claimed it can act autonomously, cutting costs and improving efficiency without human intervention. 

“The renewable energy industry is at a critical inflection point, with rapid growth creating immense operational complexity and at the same time facing policy headwinds,” said Pervinder Johar, Avathon CEO. “Our Autonomy Platform is the answer. We’re providing a fully automated intelligent system that makes real-time decisions, transforming how assets are managed from the ground up.” 

Founded in 2013, San Francisco-based industrial AI startup Sparkcognition is backed by investors including Temasek Holdings, Verizon Ventures and Boeing. The company had announced it rebranded itself as Avathon. 

AI in the renewables industry 

AI is being increasingly adopted as a solution for the future of renewables. In September 2025, China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the National Energy Administration (NEA) issued guidelines to accelerate the integration of AI in the energy sector.

The policy outlined eight application areas, including power grids, oil and gas, thermal and hydropower, and new business models. In new energy, the focus was on using AI for high-precision power forecasting, electricity markets, plant operations, planning, and project evaluation to address volatility and intermittency. 

Additionally, several firms moved to expand AI in renewables, with Euclid Power raising US$20 million in a Series A round to scale its platform and services, while Nextracker invested over US$40 million in three robotics and AI technologies to boost plant maintenance and modelling. Nextracker also created a new division and appointed its first AI and robotics officer to lead the effort. 

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
ai, artificial intelligence, avathon, pv power plants, solar pv, us

Read Next

The plant marks the company’s fourth solar project in the US since 2022, adding to its growing operational portfolio. Image: Repsol.

Repsol starts commercial operations at 629MW solar PV plant in Texas

September 19, 2025
Spanish oil major Repsol has started commercial operations at its 629MW Outpost solar facility located in Webb County, Texas near Laredo. 
The Stubbo solar PV plant will be located in the Central-West Orana REZ. Image: ACEN Australia.

Australia sets 62-70% emissions reduction target for 2035

September 19, 2025
Australia has committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 62-70% below 2005 levels by 2035, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Thursday (18 September).
The move aims to address long-standing concerns over delayed payments under traditional power purchase agreements. Image: SECI.

CERC to finalise virtual PPA guidelines to boost 40GW of renewable capacity

September 18, 2025
CERC is finalising guidelines for virtual power purchase agreements (vPPAs) to unlock financing for over 40GW of uncontracted renewable capacity.
A rooftop solar installation in the US.

North American VPP capacity grows 13.7% as market ‘broadened more than deepened’

September 18, 2025
The capacity of virtual power plants in operation in North America has reached 37.5GW, a 13.7% year-on-year growth, according to Wood Mackenzie.
The list for solar wafers will only be published once at least three independent manufacturers have set up wafer facilities – with no common ownership or control – and collectively reach a minimum annual capacity of 15GW. Image: Premier Energies.

India’s solar manufacturers applaud ALMM proposal to boost domestic wafer production

September 18, 2025
Indian PV makers have welcomed the government’s plan to add solar wafers to its ALMM List-III from June 2028.
Longroad Energy's 1000 Mile solar project in Texas.

Longroad reaches financial close for 400MW Texas solar project

September 17, 2025
US renewables developer Longroad Energy has reached financial close for its 400MW 1000 Mile solar project in the US state of Texas.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

CERC to finalise virtual PPA guidelines to boost 40GW of renewable capacity

News

Longroad reaches financial close for 400MW Texas solar project

News

NREL study reveals high UV degradation in n-type modules

News

North American VPP capacity grows 13.7% as market ‘broadened more than deepened’

News

Meyer Burger unlikely to survive under provisional debt moratorium

News

Canada forecast to add up to 26GW of solar PV by 2035

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines

PV CellTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.